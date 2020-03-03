Houston Academy shut out Providence Christian 9-0 in boys soccer action on Tuesday.
Braden Phillipps and Ethan Morales had two goals each and Drake Vaudo, Conner Henexson, Ryan Pfeiffer, Peyton Sanders and Lucius Renshaw had one goal each.
Vaudo had two assists and Eli Sanera, Charlie Knowles, Greg Sexton, Sanders, Morales and Phillipps had one each.
Davis Mims had eight saves in goal for the Raiders.
Houston Academy girls 4, Providence Christian 1: Lucy Alford, Camille Reeves, Onika Sukoff and Maci Caldwell had a goal each for Houston Academy. Caldwell and Alford had two assists and Lainey Hilson had 12 saves in goal for HA.
Enterprise boys 10, R.E. Lee 0: Sam Mazariegos scored five goals to pace the Wildcats in a Class 7A, Area 3 win that was ended on the mercy rule early in the second half.
Jaden Polidore scored two goals and Sebastian Guerrero, Dylan Pablo and Ryan Parrott had one each. Guerrero had two assists for EHS.
JV Soccer
Enterprise boys 10, Pike Road 0: Alexis Rafael Aguilar and Alex Segura both scored two goals to lead the EHS win.
Robert Suter, Stephane Pejon, Tony Jasso, Andrew Sharp, Nash Ammons and Zach Pohlman added a goal each. Tristan Agard, Suter, Ammons and Pejon had an assist each.
