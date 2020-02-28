Ethan Morales scored on a free kick in the first half and Drake Vaudo scored on an assist from Judson Lisenby for Houston Academy in a 2-0 win over Booker T. Washington Magnet on Friday night in varsity boys soccer action.
Houston Academy girls 10, BTW 0: Sarah Anne Eldridge scored three goals for the Raiders.
Lucy Alford, McKay Pfeiffer and Sally Ann Underwood each scored two goals and Caroline Dawson scored one.
Enterprise boys 4, Oak Mountain 2: Sam Mazariegos and Sebastian Guerrero each scored a goal and had an assist in the Wildcats’ victory.
Hunter Perry and Clayton Jemison added a goal each and Jaden Polidore had two assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.