Sam Sebastian scored with seven seconds left to help Enterprise earn a 1-1 tie with Florence at the Rick Grammer Invitational in Birmingham Friday.
Providence Christian JV girls 11, Houston Academy 2: Morgan Bienvenu scored four goals and Annabeth Townsend three goals for the Eagles.
HA won the boys JV game 6-0. No other details were available.
