EHS

Sam Sebastian scored with seven seconds left to help Enterprise earn a 1-1 tie with Florence at the Rick Grammer Invitational in Birmingham Friday.

Providence Christian JV girls 11, Houston Academy 2: Morgan Bienvenu scored four goals and Annabeth Townsend three goals for the Eagles.

HA won the boys JV game 6-0. No other details were available.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments