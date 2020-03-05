Andalusia defeated Opp on Thursday night with a run in its final at-bat, 2-1.
For Opp (5-5), Braya Hodges pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs and two hits, while striking out 10. Offensively, Graceanne Spears and Emily Mitchell both went 1-for-3 with a Mitchell single driving home Spears for Opp’s only run. Amaya Womack added a single.
Andalusia JV 2, Opp 1: Andalusia’s JV also won with a run in the final at-bat, also winning 2-1.
For Opp (10-3), Addison Mosley pitched three innings and allowed only one run on four hits with two strikeouts. Bradleigh Lanier worked the last 1 1/3, allowing a run and two hits.
Offensively for Opp, Jaidyn Ivey had a double and a RBI. Mosley had a walk and scored the lone run.
