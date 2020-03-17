Lilli Coker allowed only three hits and one run in a seven-inning performance, striking out three as Ariton defeated Luverne 9-1 in an Class 2A, Area 4 game Tuesday night.
Robin Tomlin was 3-for-5 with a triple and three runs batted in and Reagan Tomlin, Coker, Morgan Snell and Kaydee Phillips all had two hits each.
Brantley 17, Elba 0: Brantley (12-3) scored 14 second-inning runs to take control and Kayden Dunn hit two home runs with five runs batted in. Shonte Barginere had two hits, including a three-run homer, and Campbell Hawthorne and Anisley Watts had two hits each. Lauren Hudson struck out six in the circle.
Kinston 13-12, Florala 0-12: Kinston swept a doubleheader over Florala 13-0 and 12-2. No details were available.
Samson 6, Geneva County 5: Caylee Johnson struck out seven and allowed only four hits and one earned run in a complete-game performance for Samson Tuesday night.
Opp 12, Straughn 2: Opp finished off the final week of AHSAA play before the mandated statewide suspension because of the COVID-19 virus in style, earning a 12-2 win over Straughn to finish out the week 5-1, which included wins over ranked teams Brantley and Rehobeth.
The Bobcats (13-8) were paced in Tuesday’s win by Braya Hodges, who was 3-for-3 with a homer and was hit by two pitches to reach base in all five plate appearances. She also struck to 10 and allowed only one hit and one earned run in six innings.
Also for Opp, Caroline Courson and Amaya Womack were both 2-for-4 with a double and Courson drove in three runs. Emily Mitchell was 3-for-4 with a RBI.
Late Monday
Ariton 15, Zion Chapel 0: Jadyn Thornton was 3-for-3 with a home run and Caroline Hughes and Reagan Tomlin were both 3-for-3 with a double to spark Ariton.
Lilli Coker was 3-for-4 with a double and was also the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit in two innings and striking out one.
Junior Varsity Softball
Opp 10, Straughn 3: Addison Mosley, Megan Pinson and Madie Wilson were all 2-for-3 with Mosley earning two doubles and driving in two runs and Pinson and Wilson driving in one run each.
Bradleigh Lanier was the winning pitcher, working 2 2 /3 innings and allowing two runs and one hit, while striking out three. Mosley pitched the last 1 1/3, striking out two.
