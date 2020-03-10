Cieara Baker and Slocomb shut down the Houston Academy offense Tuesday during a 10-0 RedTop five-inning, run-rule victory over the Raiders in a Class 3A, Area 4 game at Slocomb.
Baker allowed only two hits over the five innings and struck out two and got plenty of solid defensive support behind her.
Baker also led the hitting with a pair of hits and one RBI. Five other Slocomb players had a single each – Jade Kelly, Maggie Hales, Harleigh Sims, Madison Baloch and Rayleigh Cotton. Cotton drove in two runs, while Baloch and Lacey Goddin both had one RBI.
Jaysoni Fowler both of Houston Academy’s hits.
Slocomb improved to 8-2, 1-0 in area, while HA fell to 17-5 and 1-1.
Dothan 12, Eufaula 3: In a Class 6A, Area 3 contest, the Wolves struck early, building a 7-0 lead in improving to 12-2 on the season.
K.J. Braswell and Kate Hoseid both had three hits with Braswell driving in two runs and Hoseid one. Jaala Torrence, Natalie Turner and Jabby Terrell had two hits each with Terrell earning a homer. Torrence drove in three and Terrell two. Maddie Anners had a hit with two RBI, Jewels Gonzales had a double and RBI and Emily Sellers a single and RBI.
Nicole Turner picked up the win, striking out four and allowing three runs and six hits over seven innings.
Catherine Nolin and Sydney Wiggins had two hits each for Eufaula with Nolin driving in a run. Carley Clark had a home run and two RBI.
G.W. Long 5, Providence Christian 1: Morgan Ferguson struck out six and allowed only three hits and one run in a seven-inning complete game performance as the defending 2A state champions improved to 1-1 on the year.
Ferguson belted a solo homer and had a RBI sacrifice fly, Mary Beth Long a two-run double and Abby Kate Chancey a RBI double for G.W. Long.
MaryLynn Solomon had a RBI single for Providence Christian.
Opp 11, Geneva 0: Braya Hodges pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and only two walks and Amaya Womack belted a grand slam homer to lead Opp.
Reese Cauley was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Vanessa Stoudemire had a hit and two RBIs.
Carroll 14, Greenville 6: Carroll pulled away behind a seven-run third inning to beat Greenville in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest.
Jojo Thompson had two doubles and drove in three runs and Aubrie Beasley had a single and also drove in three runs for Carroll. Alexia Worley added a hit and RBI.
Kaylyn Holt was the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings.
Dale County 9, Headland 3: The Warriors scored five in the fifth and two in the sixth to overcome a 3-2 deficit.
Ainyah Stokes was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in and Liz Rodebaugh was 2-for-2 with a triple for Dale County. Joanna Marshall, Sarina Elder and Jaci Hagler all added a hit and RBI.
Emily Castle was the winning pitcher in relief. She pitched three shutout innings with three strikeouts and four hits allowed.
For Headland, Adrianna Galloway was 3-for-4, Addison Scott 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Cailin McCoy, Caylee Quarles and Liza Varnum all had two hits each with McCoy earning a double among her two hits.
Ariton 15, Goshen 0: Lilli Coker pitched a shutout with three strikeouts and was 4-for-4 with three doubles and Kaydee Phillips was 3-for-3 with a grand slam homer and a double to lead Ariton.
Robin Tomlin was 3-for-4 and Caroline Hughes 2-for-2.
Pike Road 5, Charles Henderson 0: The Trojans managed only three hits off the combined pitching of Pike Road’s Presley Wood and Samantha Melton.
Dakota Berry had a double to highlight the three hits.
Samson 7, McKenzie 2: Emma Lee was 4-for-4 with two doubles, four stolen bases and four runs scored and Alli Goldwin allowed only two hits and one unearned run with six strikeouts.
Alahna Sims was 2-for-2 with a triple and a double.
Lakeside School 8, Abbeville Christian 5: Four players had two hits each to lead Lakeside – Emma Tucker, JT Searcy, Carlee Davis and Emily Moshell.
Tucker drove in two runs as did Mackenzie Eriksen, who had a double along with Moshell. Eliza Eriksen and Anna Stanley added a hit and RBI each.
Jayden Green was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings.
Emmanuel Christian 15, Byne Christian 0: Reagan Thomas fired a four-inning, one hitter with 11 strikeouts out of 15 she faced and went 4-for-4 with two runs batted in on offense to lead ECS.
Jodie Anderson was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI and Summer Snell was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Katie Rae Butler had a triple and drove in three runs and Maddie Rice and Kendall Sanders both had a hit and RBI.
Macon East 11, Northside Methodist 1: The Knights couldn’t keep up with Macon-East Montgomery Academy, earning just four hits. Abbey Knight had two of the hits for NMA (8-3) and Marah Stuckey drove in the lone run.
Ezekiel Academy 16, Wiregrass Kings 1: The Kings managed only one in the three-inning loss – a single by Olivia Hobson.
JV Softball
Wicksburg 13-0, Brantley 0-2: Wicksburg split with Brantley, winning 13-0 and losing 2-0.
In the win, Ella Grace Kelley pitched a three-inning, three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and Breeley Taylor and Emele Crowell both had a hit and drove in two runs for Wicksburg. Emalee Mathis and Kylie Barnes had a hit and RBI each.
In the loss, Wicksburg had just three hits, including a double each from Anslie Ellenburg and Tana Drew Mathis.
Ashford 12-15, Houston County 11-0: Ashford swept Houston County, winning 12-11 and 15-0.
In the 12-11 win, Emma Helms had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs and Aries Garrett had a hit with two RBI. Loren Beth Ingalls had a hit and RBI.
In the 15-0 win, Kadence Carroll pitched a three-inning no hitter with six strikeouts, while Aubreigh Carter had two hits and two RBI and Camden McArdle a hit and two RBIs. Ariyanna Garrett added a hit and RBI.
G.W. Long 5, Providence Christian 2: Makayla Phillips was the winning pitcher for G.W. Long, which was led offensively by Ally Whitehead with a double and a single and Maleah Long with two singles.
