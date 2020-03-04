Geneva scored five runs in the fifth inning to break away from a two-run lead and earn an 11-7 win over Headland Tuesday afternoon.
Chloe Nance was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI and Makaley Boswell had a triple, homer and two RBIs for Geneva. Emily Lamb and Abbie Sullivan were both 2-for-4 with Lamb driving in a run. Pazley Lamb and Alley Henderson had a hit and RBI each.
For Headland, Adrianna Galloway, Hannah Phillips and Addison Scott had two hits each with Galloway earning a double and a triple. Phillips drove in a run. Ainslie Condrey added a hit and RBI.
Boswell pitched five innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing three hits. Pazley Lamb pitched the last two innings and had three strikeouts.
Ariton 12, Zion Chapel 1: Lilli Coker allowed only two hits and struck out six over five innings and was 3-for-4 with a double on offense to lead Ariton.
Robin Tomlin was 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Purple Cats and Jadyn Thornton and Mattie Grace Heath were both 2-for-4.
Samson 15, McKenzie 0: Caylee Johnson threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and five players had at least two hits each in the win Tuesday as Samson improved to 2-0.
Emma Lee was 3-for-3 with a triple. Caylee Johnson, Kinley Johnson and Karliegh Moore were all 2-for-2 with a double and Alli Godwin 2-for-3 with a double.
Samson opened the season with a 20-0 win over Georgiana. Godwin and Caylee Johnson combined on a one-hitter. Godwin faced nine batters and struck out four and Johnson faced four and allowed the one hit, while striking out three. Offensively, Lee was 4-for-4 with three walks, Alana Sims 2-for-2 with a home run and Caylee Johnson 2-for-2 with two triples.
