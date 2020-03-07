Houston Academy advanced to the championship of the Wicksburg Invitational Saturday, but fell in the title game to Brantley 8-6.
Brantley (7-0) was led in the final by Anna Kimbro and Shonete Barginere with two hits each and Kayden Dunn with a double. Emory Bush had a hit and two RBI.
For Houston Academy, Alexis Milanowski had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Jaysoni Fowler had two doubles and a RBI.
Houston Academy 7, Ashford 1: In the semifinals, Houston Academy downed Ashford 7-1.
Alexis Milanowski had a solo homer and Jaysoni Fowler two hits, one a triple, for HA. Mattie Havas had a single with two RBI and Mary Suzan Aman had a double.
Four Ashford players – Maddie Brown, Barrett Lawrence, Katelynn Money and Kennedy Thorpe – had a single each. Darian Bell had a RBI.
Brantley 3, Kinston 2: In the semifinals, Emory Bush, Anna Kimbro and Campbell Hawthorne had a hit each to lead Brantley.
Houston Academy 6, New Brockton 5: Anna Beth Applefield had a walk-off RBI bunt single in the fifth inning for the quarterfinal win.
Mattie Havas was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits, while striking out two. Jaysoni Fowler and Caley Caldwell both had two hits, one a double, and Alexis Milanowski had a RBI double. Kaleigh Heard and Havas both added a RBI single.
Ashford 15, Elba 1: Barrett Lawrence had two hits, one a homer, and drove in four runs and Savannah Money had three hits with a RBI to pace Ashford. Maddie Brown was 2-for-2 and Katelyn Money had a hit and three RBI. Lexie Glover added a double.
Savannah Money pitched three innings, striking out seven and allowing a hit and an earned run. Claire Aplin pitched one inning, giving up a hit and striking out one.
Mikenzey Hooks had both Elba hits.
Houston Academy 6, Ariton 1: In pool play, Alexis Milanowski hit a grand slam homer and a single and Mary Suzan Aman had three hits, one a double, for HA. Jaysoni Fowler had a single with two RBIs.
Mattie Havas was the winning pitcher and Milanowski pitched the final inning.
Kinston 4, Wicksburg 3: Kinston scored three in the bottom of the fourth for the win.
Cadence Elmore had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run and Sarah Long had a single with two RBI for Kinston. Abigail Johnson added a single and RBI. Macie Smith was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts.
For Wicksburg, Stevie Henderson and Shelby Holland both had two hits with Henderson driving in a run. Megan Cochran had a single and RBI and Theresa Reynolds also had a RBI.
Kinston 4, Houston Academy 3: In pool play Friday, Kinston edged HA. Alexis Milanowski hit a two-run homer, Mattie Havas a double and Anna Beth Applefield had a RBI on a sacrifice.
Brantley 4, Ariton 3: Kayden Dunn had three hits, one a triple, Kayla Navarre two hits and Anna Kimbro a single home for Brantley.
Brantley 4, Wicksburg 0: Late Friday night, Kayden Dunn hit a grand slam homer and Lauren Hudson pitched a four-inning, two-hit shutout with six strikeouts for Brantley.
Ashton White had a double and Megan Cochran a single for Wicksburg. Cochran struck out seven and allowed only two hits.
New Brockton 5, Elba 1: On Friday, Bailey Blackmon allowed only three hits and a run and struck out four, while McKenlie Jerkins had a triple and RBI and Madison Meeks and Kierstin Sunday both had a double and RBI for New Brockton.
Brantley 10, New Brockton 2: On Friday, the Gamecocks fell to Brantley in pool play. Mary Beth Smith had a single and RBI and Kennedy Hussey a double to lead a five-hit attack.
Spain Park Jaguar Invitational
Hewitt-Trussville 4, Dothan 0: Dothan was eliminated in bracket play’s second round by Hewitt-Trussville.
Dothan 7, Thomasville 0: Nicole Turner pitched a five-inning two hit-shutout with three strikeouts and KJ Braswell delivered a two-run homer and RBI single to spark the offense.
Collier Peaden and Maddie Anners both earned two hits and drove in a run. Kate Hoseid added a RBI single, Jabby Terrell a RBI ground out and Jaala Torrence a double.
Sumiton Christian 3, Enterprise 1: The Wildcats were eliminated as Sumiton Christian scored three in the first and held on.
The Wildcats had four hits, two each from Taylor Danford and Emma Faulk. Both had a double.
Enterprise 2, Oak Mountain 1: Emily Holland pitched a five-inning three-hitter with only one run allowed and three strikeouts.
Enterprise scored both runs in the third. Tyler Danford’s RBI single scored Georgia Lessman and Brittany Womack scored on a throwing error back in after Danford’s hit.
Danford and Katie Snell (single) had the only EHS hits.
Wetumpka Invitational
Southside (Gadsden) 5: Rehobeth 4: Rehobeth was eliminated in the first round of bracket play by Southside. Makayla Peters went 3-for-3. Stephanie Schoonover and Regan Valenzuela both added a hit and RBI and Maci Cross had a RBI sacrifice fly.
Rehobeth 5, Opelika 0: Shellie Littlefield pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with four strikeouts, while Peters earned two doubles and drove in two runs and Laura Kate Meadows had two hits with one RBI. Schoonover added a RBI sacrifice fly.
Elmore County 2, Rehobeth 0: The Rebels managed only three hits. Jenna Hixson had two of the hits and Schoonover the other. Schoonover struck out eight over four innings and allowed just three hits and two runs, only one earned run.
Trojan Classic
Opp finishes third: Opp went 2-2 at the Trojan Classic, losing to Luverne 4-3 and beating Charles Henderson 6-4 in pool play then beating Charles Henderson 5-1 and falling to LAMP 2-0 in bracket play.
In the pool win over Charles Henderson, Opp hit a school-record four homers in an inning as Braya Hodges, Caroline Courson, McKenna McDonnell and Vanessa Stoudemire all had a home run in the third inning.
Overall in four games, Opp (7-7) was led by Hodges, who was 4-for-9 with two homers and three runs batted in. Reese Cauley was 4-for-7, Emily Mitchell 3-for-8 with two RBI and Courson 2-for-9 with a solo homer.
In pitching, Hodges went 1-1, striking out 15 over 10 innings. Cauley was 1-0 with 10 strikeouts in five innings and Courson was 0-1 with six strikeouts in five innings.
Montgomery Catholic 2, Eufaula 0: The Tigers managed only two hits in four innings off Catholic’s Carissa Gilbert – a single by Emily Trammell and Brooke Tew.
Luverne 4, Carroll 3: Carroll led 3-1, but Luverne rallied with three in the bottom of the fourth for the win. Kaileigh Gardner had a double and RBI and Kaylyn Holt and Alexia Worley had a single and RBI for Carroll.
Border Wars Tournament
Pike Liberal Arts 18, Evangel Family Christian 17: On Friday night, Pike Lib scored five in the fifth and barely hung on as Evangel scored four in the bottom half in the shootout.
Grace Rushing and Sarah Elizabeth Calhoun both had one hit, but both drove in four each thanks to three of 15 walks by Evangel Family. Avery Henderson had two hits and two RBI and Amity White had two hits and drove in a run. Aubreigh Maulden had a double, three walks and three RBI. Ally Rushing added a hit and RBI.
Lowndes Academy Tournament
Northside Methodist 7, Hooper Academy 5: Northside Methodist built a 7-0 lead and held on for the win.
Madalyn Penn was 2-for-2 with a RBI and Emilee Vickers and Chloe Collins both had a hit and RBI. Karliegh Mills also drove in a run.
Abbey Knight pitched 4 1/3 innings and picked up the win. She struck out six and allowed four hits and three runs (two earned). Allee Alexander got the final two outs.
Northside Methodist 7, Crenshaw Christian 3: The Knights scored five runs in the second inning to seize control in taking the win.
Anna Griggs earned the pitching win in relief, throwing 2 1/3 shutout innings with one hit allowed. She struck out three. Abbey Knight started and lasted 1 2/3.
Offensively, Madalyn Penn was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in and Emilee Vickers and Allee Alexander were both 2-for-3 with Alexander earning a double. Cassie Willis hit a solo homer, Griggs added a double and RBI and Karleigh Mills had a single and RBI.
Regular season
Emmanuel Christian 5, Santa Rosa Christian 1: Reagan Thomas recorded all 21 outs on strikeouts and allowed just two hits and one run, in leading the Warrior win Friday.
Santa Rosa’s pitcher fired a no-hitter and struck out 19 over six innings, but the Warriors had four players reach off third strike passed balls/wild pitches and a fifth on a walk and all five scored on a combination of steals and passed balls.
Wiregrass Kings 19-15, Tuscaloosa Home Educators 4-5: The Kings defeated Tuscaloosa Home Educators in conference games Friday and Saturday, winning 19-4 and 15-5.
In the 19-4 win, the Kings broke a 4-4 tie with 15 runs in the fourth. Leading the offense was Katie Davenport with a double and a triple and two runs batted in and Alayna Forehand with two singles and three runs batted in. Grace Treadaway had a triple and drove in three runs and Audrey McWhorter had a single and three RBI.
In Saturday’s win, Treadaway had two hits with one RBI and Forehand had a double with three RBIs. Davenport drove in two runs and Savannah Wilhoit and McWhorther had a hit and RBI each. Emma Graham earned a double.
Davenport was the winning pitcher in both games. On Friday, she struck out eight over four innings and allowed four hits and four runs, though, none of the runs were earned. Saturday, she pitched four innings and struck out seven, while allowing five hits and five runs (only two earned).
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg Invitational
Wicksburg 5, Ashford 2: Wicksburg scored four in the second to take control.
For Ashford, Aubreigh Carter had two hits and Trinity McCree had a double with two RBIs.
Wicksburg 1, Ashford 0: Anslie Ellenburg pitched a four-inning one hit shutout with six strikeouts and Kylie Barnes had a RBI single in the first inning for the game’s only run.
Ashford’s Claudia Aplin pitched a two-hitter over three innings with five strikeouts.
Alaina Deal added a double to go with Barnes’ single as the only Wicksburg hits. Aplin had a double for the lone Ashford hit.
Wicksburg 7, Ashford 0: On Friday, Ellenburg and Kelley combined on a four-inning one-hitter. Ellenburg went the first three, allowing the hit, while striking out four. Kelley pitched one innings, striking out one. Kelley had a single with two RBI and Ellenburg a single with one RBI. Barnes and Dahila Ganz also drove in a run.
Ashford 19, Pike County 0: On Friday, Samantha Hamilton had two hits, one a homer, and drove in three runs and Claudia Aplin had two doubles and a RBI for Ashford.
Camden McArdle had a single and drove in three runs, Sara Brooke Cochran a single with two RBI and Ariyanna Garrett and Kadence Carroll had a hit and RBI each. Emma Merritt and Chelsea Bishop also had RBI each.
