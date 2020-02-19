Ariton 14, Headland 7: A nine-run fifth helped the Purple Cats overcome a 6-4 deficit in the win on Tuesday.
Robin Tomlin and Kaydee Phillips were both 3-for-5 with a home run and Jadyn Thornton was 3-for-4 with a double for Ariton. Lilli Coker and Caroline Hughes were both 2-for-4 with Hughes earning a double. Madeline Ezell was 2-for-3. Coker was Ariton’s winning pitcher.
For Headland, five players had two hits each – Adrianna Galloway, Hannah Phillips, Ainslie Condrey, Elizabeth Lewis and Liza Varnum. Varnum drove in two runs and Galloway and Phillips one each. Condrey had a double among her two hits. Caylee Quarles and Tori Nowell added a hit and RBI each for the Rams.
Junior Varsity softball
Rehobeth 17, Dale County 7: Haley Tucker had three hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs, while Layne Kirkland had two hits, one a homer, and drove in two runs for Rehobeth.
Anna Grace Massey had three hits with one RBI. Mattox Richards drove in two runs and Maddie Williams, Jazlyn Andrews and Laney Strange had one RBI each.
