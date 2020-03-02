Five players had at least two hits as Opp (5-3) earned 15 in all in downing Enterprise 15-6 in high school softball action Monday.
Amaya Womack was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI, Braya Hodges and Reese Cauley were both 2-for-4 with a home run with Hodges driving in four runs and Cauley two. Graceanne Spears was 2-for-4 with a RBI and McKinley Hill 2-for-3. All five players scored two runs each.
Hodges was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 over seven innings and allowing three earned runs.
For Enterprise, Kyleigh Coin earned two hits – a three-run homer and a two-run single – and Brittany Womack had two singles. Taylor Danford had a single and also a RBI on a fielder’s choice.
Wiregrass Kings 14, Emmanuel Christian 4: The Kings broke the game up with four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to win 14-4.
Alayna Forehand, Katie Davenport, Caroline Davenport and Olivia Hobson paced the Kings, going a combined 13-for-19 with 14 runs batted in. Forehand was 4-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in, Katie Davenport was 4-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Caroline Davenport was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and Hobson was 2-for-4 with a triple and five runs batted in. Also for the Kings, Savannah Wilholt was 2-for-3.
Katie Davenport picked up the pitching win, going all seven innings and allowing four runs, only one earned, and five hits, while striking out eight.
Summer Snell and Jodie Anderson both had two hits for Emmanuel Christian with Anderson hitting a solo homer. Sarah Kate Wood added a hit and RBI.
Junior Varsity Softball
Houston Academy 14, Dothan 0: Kaleigh Heard and Kate Braswell combined on a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in the Raider win over Dothan.
Heard, the winning pitcher, worked four innings, allowing all three hits, while striking out eight. Braswell pitched the final inning, recording one strikeout.
Offensively, Ava Claire Johnson had three hits, one a double, and three runs batted in and Ansleigh Smith had two hits, one a double, with one RBI. Braswell had a double and RBI, Katie Brown a single and RBI and Mary Helen Mendheim had a RBI sacrifice fly.
Wicksburg 9-6, G.W. Long 7-7: Wicksburg and G.W. Long split a doubleheader with Wicksburg winning the opener 9-7 and G.W. Long the second game 7-6.
For Wicksburg in the first game, Olivia Reynolds was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Dahlia Ganz had a single and two RBIs. Kylie Barnes added a hit and RBI. Anslee Ellenburg was the winning pitcher, working the last 2 2/3 innings of the four-inning game.
For G.W. Long in the first game, Millie Mann was 2-for-2 with a RBI and Aubieyn Haynes and Ally Whitehead both had a double with two RBIs. Mileah Long also had a double.
In G.W. Long’s second game win, MaKayla Phillips and Haynes were both 2-for-2 with two RBIs and both had a double. Mileah Long and Emma Long both had a hit and RBI with Mileah Long earning a double for her hit.
For Wicksburg, Ellenburg was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Breeley Taylor, Ella Grace Kelley and Tana Drew Mathis had a hit and RBI each with Kelley’s hit a double.
Phillips was the winning pitcher for G.W. Long, pitching the last two innings.
Enterprise 10, Opp 1: For Opp (9-2), Addison Mosley was 2-for-3 with two singles and drove in the Bobcat run. Madie Wilson had a single and scored the run.
