Camille Palmer’s RBI single gave Providence Christian a walk-off 4-3 win over Geneva Saturday in high school softball action.
The hit capped a big day for Palmer, who had three hits and the game-winning RBI. Emma Houston and Anna Grace O’Bryan had a double each with O’Bryan driving in a run. Ella Houston and Mary Hannah Driggers had a single and RBI each.
Shelby Hammock, Makayla Boswell, Chloe Nance and Abbie Sullivan had two hits each for Geneva with Hammock and Sullivan earning a double each among the hits. Hammock drove in two runs and Nance one.
Katelyn Collins picked up the win in relief for PCS, working a perfect top of the seventh inning. Emma Houston started and went six innings, scattering 10 hits and three runs with four strikeouts and one walk.
Enterprise 9, Gulf Shores 1: Kyleigh Coin earned three hits, including two homers, and drove in three runs for Enterprise, which also got three hits and two RBIs from Emma Faulk.
Taylor Danford and Jordyn Thornton added two hits each, while Amber Nall had a hit with two RBIs and Elizabeth Williams and Shani Waters had a hit and RBI each.
Mattie Bowden gave up only four hits and one run over six innings. She struck out five and walked two.
Hewitt-Trussville 15, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats managed only five hits in a lopsided loss to Hewitt-Trussville. Emma Faulk had two hits, including a double, to lead the way.
Eufaula 6, Horseshoe Bend 2: Sydney Wiggins picked up the win, allowing one earned run and three hits over four innings. She struck out four.
Fantasia Jackson had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a run. Carley Clark and Carly Puckett both had a hit and drove in two runs. Brooke Tew added a double.
Eufaula 7, Thorsby 2: Carly Puckett allowed just one hit and two runs, both unearned, and struck out three over four innings.
Puckett also had two hits, one a homer, and drove in three runs. Brooke Tew had two hits and Harley Smith, Carley Cook and Fantasia Jackson drove in a run each.
Eufaula 3, Foley 2: Catherine Nolin RBI double in the fourth broke a 2-2 tie and gave Eufaula the win.
Carly Puckett gave up only one hit and two runs, both unearned, and struck out six in the win.
Puckett, Harley Smith and Catherine Nolin all had a double each with Nolin and Puckett driving in a run each. Shanaya Collins also drove in a run.
Junior Varsity softball
Houston Academy 12-9, G.W. Long 1-1: Houston Academy swept G.W. Long 12-1 and 9-1 Saturday.
In the opener, Kate Braswell was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and striking out one in three innings. Offensively, Anslie Smith had three hits, one a triple, and drove in four runs. Mallory Worsham added a double.
In game two, Kaleigh Heard was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out six in four innings. Mary Helen Mendheim worked the last inning, striking out one.
Offensively, Mary Suzanne Aman had four singles and Mendheim had three hits, one a double. Jasoni Fowler had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run. Braswell had a single and drove in two runs and Heard had a single and RBI.
