Claire Aplin struck out 16 and scattered three hits in going the distance in the circle as Ashford held off G.W. Long 3-2 on Tuesday.
Ashford led 3-0 going to the seventh inning and held on despite a two-run rally by the Rebels.
Darian Bell doubled in a run for Ashford and Katelynn Money had an RBI. Barret Lawrence and Kennedy Thorpe each had a single.
Rehobeth 17, Carroll 0: Makayla Peters had three hits and drove in five runs and Jenna Hixson had three hits and two RBIs for the Rebels.
Honor Slayback had four hits, while Gracie Alberson had a hit and two RBIs.
Shellie Littlefield allowed one hit in three innings of work with six strikeouts.
Dothan 7, Dale County 6: Dothan built a 7-0 advantage through the top of the sixth and had to hold off a Warrior rally to take the win.
Maddie Anners led Dothan with three hits. Katie Hoseid and Mackenzie Stewart had two hits each with Stewart driving in a run. Jaala Torrence hit a solo homer and Jabby Terrell, Collier Peaden and Nicole Turner all had a hit and RBI.
Liz Rodebaugh paced Dale County with three hits, including a homer and a double, and drove in two runs. Joanna Marshall followed with two hits. Gracie Suggs had a double and Sanna Elder a single and RBI. Emily Castle also had a RBI for the Warriors.
Torrence picked up a win and a save in the game. She pitched the first five innings and re-entered in the seventh. Overall, she struck out 13 and allowed one run on four hits.
Enterprise 15, Wicksburg 5: A nine-run fourth powered Enterprise. Kyleigh Coin was 3-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in and Jordyn Thornton was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Amber Nall was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Danielle Holley had single and three RBIs.
Nall was the winning pitcher, giving up five runs, none earned, and four hits, while striking out three over four innings.
For Wicksburg, Theresa Reynolds had a single with two RBIs and Shelby Holland a single and RBI.
Slocomb 16, Daleville 1: Lacey Goddin was the winning pitcher for Slocomb, which had every player earn a hit on offense.
New Brockton 17, Geneva County 11: New Brockton won the Class 2A, Area 2 contest.
Paula McKinnon was 3-for-4 and Mary Beth Smith 2-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in for the Gamecocks. Bailey Blackmon hit a two-run homer and was intentional walked three times and Kennedy Hussey had a double and two RBIs.
Kinston 4, Opp 3: For Opp, Graceanne Spears had a double and RBI and Reese Cauley a single and run scored.
Cauley pitched four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits, while striking out three. Spears pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with one strikeout.
JV Softball
G.W. Long 8, Ashford 5: For the Yellow Jackets, Camden McArdle and Aries Garrett had multiple hits.
Enterprise 7, Wicksburg 6: Enterprise scored in the bottom of the fifth to take the win. Skyler Frey was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and was also the winning pitcher, working 3 2/3 scoreless innings with two hits allowed and five strikeouts. Lee Lott added two hits and a RBI and Sarah Croak, Karis Snell and Kinley Hutto all had a hit and RBI for Enterprise.
Ella Grace Kelley and Anslie Ellenburg both had two hits for Wicksburg with Kelley driving in two and Ellenburg one run. Dahila Ganz added a hit and RBI.
Slocomb 12, Daleville 2: Emma Hargrave was the winning pitcher for Slocomb.
Opp 14, Kinston 1: Opp scored 14 runs without a hit as Kinston walked eight and had seven errors. Bradleigh Lanier was the winning pitcher, allowing one run and two hits over four innings with seven strikeouts.
