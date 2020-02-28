AUBURN – The Dothan Wolves won two games on Friday in pool play of the Auburn Invitational, defeating Smiths Station 12-5 and John Carroll 13-0.
In the win over Smiths Station, K.J. Braswell had three hits and four RBIs and Rayleigh Thagard had a two-run homer.
Jabby Terrell drove in two runs, while Collie Peaden, Natalie Turner, Nicole Turner and Jaala Torrence each had an RBI. Torrence got the win in the circle, striking out 13 and allowing two hits in five innings.
In the win over John Carroll, Torrence had a three-run homer and Thagard had a solo homer.
Nicole Turner allowed one hit and struck out one in the four-inning game.
Providence Christian 11, Alabama Christian 1: Emma Houston blasted two home runs and drove in five runs for the Eagles.
Camille Palmer had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs, MaryLynn Solomon had three hits and an RBI and Katelyn Collins had two hits and an RBI.
Houston got the win in the circle.
Providence dropped a 10-0 decision to Chelsea. Anna Grace O’Bryan, Solomon and Palmer had the lone hits for the Eagles.
Dale County 8, Russellville 5: Gracie Suggs drove in three runs for the Warriors.
Elly Castle, Emily Castle and Ainyah Stokes each added an RBI.
Sarina Elder got the win.
Dale County dropped an 8-4 decision to Central-Phenix City. For Dale County, Elder homered and Elly Castle doubled.
Mason Walding Tournament
Houston Academy 11, Geneva County 1: In pool play, Mattie Havas had a grand slam and drove in five runs in the three-inning game.
Jaysoni Fowler doubled in two runs and Mary Suzan Aman added two singles
Havas allowed two hits and struck out three to get the win.
Houston Academy 17, Goshen 0: Alexis Milanowski got the win and also had a solo homer, single and three RBIs.
Mattie Havas had a solo homer, double and four RBIs. Jaysoni Fowler had a triple, single and two RBIs. Kaleigh Heard had two singles and two RBIs and Caley Caldwell had a double, single and one RBI.
JV Softball
Wicksburg 3, New Brockton 2: Kylie Barnes had a two-run homer in leading the Panthers to the win.
