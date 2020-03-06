BIRMINGHAM – The Dothan Wolves softball team erupted for 16 runs in the third inning to defeat Mountain Brook 18-1 in pool play of the Spain Park Lady Jags Invitational on Friday.
K.J. Braswell had two hits and three RBIs to pace the Wolves, while Rayleigh Thagard and Jewels Gonzales each drove in three runs with a hit.
Jabby Terrell had three hits and two RBIs and Natalie Turner drove in two with a hit.
Nicole Turner allowed two hits in the three-inning game in getting the win in the circle.
Later in the evening, Dothan got a 3-2 win over Chelsea.
The Wolves scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to break a tie and then held on as Chelsea scored in the bottom of the inning.
K.J. Braswell had a solo homer and Thagard had two RBIs for Dothan.
Collier Peaden and Terrell each had two hits.
Jaala Torrence got the win in the circle, allowing four hits and striking out nine in the five-inning game.
Tuscaloosa County 7, Enterprise 1: Taylor Danford had two hits while Jordyn Thornton and Juilianna McCollough had a hit each for the Wildcats.
Enterprise 6, Hueytown 4: Katie Snell had a three-run homer for the Wildcats.
Danielle Holley had two hits and an RBI and Emma Faulk had an RBI.
Kyleigh Coin had two hits, including a double.
Mattie Bowden got the win, striking out four in the four-inning game.
Northside Methodist 5, Coosa Valley 3: Marah Stuckey and Cassie Willis each drove in two runs for NMA.
Emilee Vickers also had an RBI and Karliegh Mills had two hits.
Allee Alexander got the win in the circle.
Northside Methodist 12, Fort Dale 0: The Knights scored five in both the first and second innings to blow the game open.
Jada Andrews, Anna Griggs and Madalyn Penn each drove in two runs, while Allee Alexander, Zoey Bradely, Abbey Knight and Marah Stuckey each had an RBI.
Knight didn’t allow a hit and struck out three in the three-inning game.
Wicksburg 16, Elba 0: Megan Cochran had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Panthers.
Ashton White had two hits and two RBIs and Morgan Roden, Theresa Reynolds and Shelby Holland each drove in two runs with a hit.
Holland didn’t allow a hit in three innings and struck out eight.
Ashford 3, Kinston 1: In the Wicksburg Invitational, the Yellow Jackets scored three times in the third to take the win in pool play.
Savannah Money struck out seven in getting the win.
Ashtyn Sanders had a hit and an RBI and Darian Bell doubled.
Ashford tied Ariton 5-5 in a five-inning game. Bell had two hits and three RBIs and Lexie Glover had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Brantley 10, New Brockton 2: Leading way for Brantley was Emory Bush with three hits and an RBI, while Ansley Watts had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
LAMP 2, Eufaula 0: Carley Clark and Sydney Wiggins got the only two hits for Eufaula.
Catholic 12, Eufaula 1: Carley Clark and Sydney Wiggins had the lone hits for the Tigers.
Catholic 8, Carroll 3: For Carroll, Alexia Worley, Faith Ward, Kaileigh Gardner and Mykala Worley each had a hit.
LAMP 5, Carroll 1: For Carroll, Aubrie Beasley had a hit and an RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.