SMITHS – The Dothan Wolves softball team won their inaugural game 10-0 over Smiths Station and a second game 22-0 over Russell County on Monday.
Jaala Torrence struck out 12 and only allowed one hit in the five-inning game. The Wolves scored five and never looked back.
Rayleigh Thagard and K.J. Braswell each drove in two runs, while Kate Hoseid, Andrea Harris, Nicole Turner, Jabby Terrell and Torrence each had an RBI. Collier Peaden added two hits.
In the win over Russell County, the Wolves scored 15 in the first inning and Thaggard had two home runs in the opening inning.
Sara Harper had three hits and four RBIs, Braswell had two hits and three RBIs, Hoseid had three hits and two RBIs and Mackenzie Stewart had two hits and three RBIs.
Turner got the win in the circle, allowing two hits with six strikeouts in the three-inning game.
Enterprise 19, Charles Henderson 5: Maddie Bowden had a double and four RBIs in the game and Kyleigh Coin had two hits and drove in three for the Wildcats.
Jordyn Thornton had two hits and two RBIs, while Camryn Easterling and Taylor Danford had two RBIs each.
Thornton was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out four in 4. 1/3 innings of work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.