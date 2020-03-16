Geneva County 12, Samson 7: Geneva County earned a 12-7 win over Samson as Hailey Archer struck out seven and allowed only three earned runs for the Lady Dawgs.
Archer was also 2-for-3 with four stolen bases on offense and Kayla Brashear 2-for-2 with two doubles.
For Samson, Emma Lee, Alli Godwin and Paige Norris all went 2-for-4 with a double. Caylee Johnson pitched four innings and gave up only one hit, but walked eight, while striking out six. Godwin pitched the last two innings, striking out three and walking six.
Eufaula 8, Carroll 4: In Game 1 of a doubleheader, Emily Trammell tripled in had three RBIs for the Tigers in the victory.
Carly Puckett had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.
Sydney Wiggins singled in a run and Fantasia Jackson had two RBIs.
Puckett was the winning pitcher, scattering five hits and striking out two in going the distance in the circle.
For Carroll, Faith Ward had a two-run homer. Kaylyn Holt, Alexia Worley, Jojo Thompson and Angelina Hines each had a hit.
Eufaula 13, Carroll 5: The Tigers swept a doubleheader, scoring six runs in the sixth inning en route to the victory.
Fantasia Jackson had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for Eufaula.
Carly Puckett had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs for the Tigers. Sydney Wiggins had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Emily Trammell had a triple among her three hits and one RBI. Brooke Tew and Harley Smith each drove in a run. Carley Clark had two hits.
Wiggins pitched the first five innings and struck out four. Smith pitched the final two and struck out two.
For Carroll, Alexia Worley had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a run. Mykala Worley had an RBI. Faith Ward and Angelina Hines each had two hits. Kaileigh Gardner had a double.
Opp 12, Andalusia 1: Amaya Womack went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and five RBIs in leading the Bobcats.
Braya Hodges also had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a single.
Hodges also picked up the win in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 in the five-inning game.
JV Softball
Andalusia 10, Opp 2: For the Bobcats, Megan Pinson was 2-for-2, Addison Mosley doubled in a run and Jaidyn Ivey singled in a run.
Bradleigh Lanier struck out five in three innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.