Houston Academy defeated Geneva County 11-0 in the Mason Walding Tournament as Alexis Milanowski allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings of work to gain the win in the circle and also doubled in the game.
Jayson Fowler had a home run and a double with three RBIs to lead the Raiders at the plate. Bailey Dykes had two hits and two RBIs and Mary Suzan Aman had two hits and an RBI.
Mattie Havas tripled in a run and Ansleigh Smith tripled.
Dothan 12, Smiths Station 3: In the Auburn Invitational, the Wolves scored six in the fifth inning to pull away.
Collier Peaden was 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Nicole Turner doubled in two runs.
K.J. Braswell, Jabby Terrell and Jaala Torrence each had an RBI.
Turner was the winning pitcher.
Central-Phenix City 6, Dothan 5: Central scored in the bottom of the seventh to break the tie and gain the win.
For Dothan, K.J. Braswell and Rayleigh Thagard each homered. Jabby Terrell drove in two runs with a hit. Jaala Torrence also had an RBI.
Torrence struck out 11 and allowed seven hits and five runs in taking the loss.
Pike Liberal 9, Coosa Valley 3: Dannah Dawson had two hits and two RBIs for the Patriots.
Ally Rushing had three hits and an RBI, while Aubreigh Maulden had two hits and an RBI.
Amity White and Grace Rushing, who doubled, each drove in a run.
Maulden was the winning pitcher.
JV softball
Wicksburg goes 3-1: Wicksburg defeated Andalusia 1-0, Geneva 12-1, Straughn 5-1 and lost to Enterprise 6-1 in the Opp JV Tournament. The Wildcats won the tournament.
In the win over Andalusia, Anslie Ellenburg allowed just one hit and struck out four in five innings and also drove in the lone run.
In the win over Geneva, Dahlia Ganz had three RBIs, while Kylie Barnes and Alaina Deal each drove in two runs.
In the win over Straughn, Barnes drove in a run. In the loss to Enterprise, Ganz had the lone RBI for Wicksburg.
For Enterprise, Karis Snell had two hits and three RBIs, Skyler Frey drove in two runs and Savannah Mitten had one RBI.
