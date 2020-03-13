Nicole Turner pitched a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts, leading Dothan to a 3-0 win over Enterprise during the Terry Colllins Memorial Tournament Friday.
Dothan got two hits from Jabby Terrell. Braswell had a hit and drove in a run. Nicole Turner also drove in a run for the Wolves.
Georgia Lessman had Enterprise’s only hit off Braswell.
Dothan 6, Ashford 4: Nicole Turner pitched all five innings and Collier Peaden had a key two-run double to help the Dothan Wolves come back to beat Ashford 6-4 in Dothan’s 12-team Terry Collins Memorial Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets took a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning but Dothan put up five runs, none earned.
Natalie Turner reached on an error to open the inning. Andrea Harries singled. One out later, Nicole Turner reached on a sacrifice bunt that was misplayed for an error. Natalie Turner and Harris eventually scored on the play, tying the game 3-3.
Jabby Terrell reached on a bunt single and Peaden doubled home Nicole Turrner and Terrell. K.J. Braswell then reached on an error that brought home Peaden for a 6-3 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth in the time-limit game, Barrett Lawrence’s groundout scored Amiyah Lewis, who singled to center leading off the inning.
Savannah Money and Lexi Glover had two hits each for Ashford, which outhit Dothan 7-4. The Jackets also committed six errors to Dothan’s one.
In other tournament games:
Providence Christian 6, Dale County 4: Emma Houston’s three-run homer in the Eagles’ final at bat broke a 3-all tie and gave Providence a victory.
Houston was 2-for-3. Liz Woodall and Anna Grace O’Bryan each added a hit and drove in a run for Providence.
Dale County’s Joanna Marshall had two doubles and drove in a run. Liz Rodebaugh had a double and drove in a run. Gracie Suggs and Shelby Allen each had a hit and an RBI for the Warriors.
Providence scored three runs in the third after loading the bases with nobody out. The Eagles scored on a ground ball, O’Bryan’s bunt single and a passed ball.
Dale County tied it with two in the third. Marshall singled home Shelby Allen and Rodebaugh’s double scored Marshall.
Katelyn Collins allowed four hits and two earned runs for the win.
Rehobeth 5, Brantley 4 (8 innings): Laura Kate Meadows’ single drove in Maddie Williams in the bottom of the eighth to give Class 5A No. 6 ranked Rehobeth a walk-off win and give Class 1A No. 2 Brantley its first loss of the season.
Meadows finished with two hits, adding a double. Stephanie Schoonover also had two hits and Shellie Littefield hit a solo homer for Rehobeth.
Opp 10, Rehobeth 0: After Rehobeth’s win over Brantley, Opp knocked off the Rebels behind the standout performance of Braya Hodges.
In the circle, Hodges struck out 14 and allowed only one hit in five innings in a shutout. At the plate, she went 4-for-4 with a double and RBI.
Emily Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a RBI, Reese Cauley 2-for-3 with one RBI and Haylei Henagan had a double and drove in two runs. McKenna McDowell and Allie Wismer both had added a hit and RBI with Wismer’s hit a double.
Rehobeth’s lone hit was a single by Jenna Hixson.
Enterprise 12, Ashford 6: Mattie Bowden was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI, Taylor Danford drove in four runs and Kyleigh Coin had a home run and two runs batted in to pace Enterprise.
Katie Snell added a single and two RBI and Brittany Womack had a single and RBI for EHS. Danielle Holley added a double.
For Ashford, Lexie Glover had two hits and two RBI, Maddie Brown had two hits and Amiyah Lewis had a single with two RBIs. Ashtyn Sanders added a hit and RBI.
Emily Holland was the winning pitcher for Enterprise.
Saraland 6, Dale County 3: Saraland built a 6-0 lead behind a four-run fifth to earn the win.
Gracie Suggs and Joanna Marshall both had two hits for Dale County with Suggs driving in two runs.
Saraland 9, Providence Christian 2: The Eagles seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Saraland erased it with nine in the bottom half.
Emma Houston was 2-for-2 and Emma Williams had a RBI single for Providence Christian. Anna Grace O’Bryan had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
Macon-East Tournament
Hooper Academy 1, Pike Liberal Arts 0: The Patriots were shutout on only three hits in the five-inning game.
Ally Rushing, Amity White and Sarah Elizabeth Calhoun had a single each for the Patriot hits.
Pike pitcher Dannah Dawson struck out nine and allowed only four hit and one unearned run in five innings of work. She walked two.
Hooper scored its lone run in the top of the fifth.
Regular Season
Eufaula 7, Ariton 6: Carley Clark had three hits, including two doubles, and Eufaula scored five runs in the third inning and held off the Purple Cats.
Carly Puckett and Catherine Nolin each had a hit and drove in two runs for the Tigers.
For Ariton, Robin Tomlin had two hits with a double and Kaydee Phillips also had two hits. Caroline Hughes drove in two runs.
Geneva County 20, Houston County 3: Hailey Archer went 3-for-3 with an RBI stole four bases and Kendrah Copeland was 2-for-2 and drove in four runs for Geneva County.
Archer also got the win in the circle. She gave up three runs and struck out three in three innings.
Maci Strickland was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Lady Dawgs.
Northside Methodist 4, Lakeside 1: Abbey Knight had two hits and pitched a four-hitter in Northside’s win over the Chiefs.
Knight didn’t allow an earned run. She walked one and struck out two in seven innings.
Cassie Willis had a hit and drove in a run for the Knights.
Mackenzie Eriksen, Hannah Buchan, JT Searcy and Emily Moshell each had a hit for Lakeside.
