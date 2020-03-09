Laura Kate Meadows drove in two runs and Stephanie Schoonover struck out eight in getting the complete-game win as Rehobeth defeated Holmes County 4-2 on Monday.
Jenna Hixson, Makayla Peters and Maci Cross each added an RBI.
Opp 9, Charles Henderson 0: Caroline Courson had three hits, including a home run, and Amaya Womack had a two-run homer as Opp rolled.
MaKenna McDonnell went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Braya Hodges had a double, single and two RBIs. Hodges got the win. She didn’t allow a hit in three innings and struck out eight.
Dale County 12, Providence Christian 1: Emily Castle homered and Gracie Suggs drove in four runs on three hits for the Warriors.
JV Softball
Dothan 9, Ashford 5: For the Yellow Jackets, Aries Garrett had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs.
Ariyanna Garrett had a triple and two RBIs. Emma Helms had two doubles, Camden McArdle had two hits and Trinity McCree doubled.
Ashford 10, Dothan 9: In the second game of a doubleheader, Aries Garrett had a two-run homer and Camden McArdle had two doubles and two RBIs for Ashford.
Kadence Carroll got the win with five strikeouts.
