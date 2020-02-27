Liz Rodebaugh had four hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs as Dale County defeated Eufaula 8-6 on Thursday in high school softball action.
Joanna Marshall also had four hits and Gracie Suggs had two hits and two RBIs.
For Eufaula, Carley Clark led the way with three hits, which included two home runs and four RBIs. Harley Smith also homered in the game.
Emily Trammell had two hits and an RBI.
Enterprise4, Geneva 2: Kyleigh Coin had a triple, double and two RBIs in leading the Wildcats.
Amber Nall also drove in a run as the Wildcats scored single runs in the first, second, third and fifth innings.
Nall picked up the win in the circle, allowing four hits and striking out two in going the distance.
Houston Academy 12, Opp 3: Mattie Havas got the win in the circle, striking out five and allowing four hits, and also drove in four runs with a double and a single.
Alexis Milanowski had a big night at the plate with a three-run homer and a solo homer. She also had a single and four RBIs.
Mary Suzane Aman had a triple and two singles and Jaysoni Fowler-Beauchamp had two singles and an RBI.
For Opp, Braya Hodges singled in a run. Graceanne Spears struck out eight in the circle.
Rehobeth 7, Providence Christian 1: Makayla Peters and Stephanie Schoonover each homered in leading the Rebels.
Schoonover got the win in the circle, allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts in going the distance.
Peters drove in three runs, while Schoonover, Laura Kate Meadows, Regan Valenzuela and Honor Slayback each had one RBI.
Emma Houston homered for Providence for the lone hit by the Eagles.
Ashford 5, Headland 4: Savannah Money had two hits, including a home run, drove in two runs and struck out 10 in getting the win in the circle.
Lexie Glover had had a two-run homer, while Maddie Brown and Kennedy Thorpe each added a hit.
Ariton 12, Wicksburg 2: Six Ariton players had two or more hits to lead a 12-2 win Thursday over Wicksburg.
Mattie Grace Heath was 4-for-4 with a double, Kaydee Phillips 3-for-4 with a double, Madeline Ezell 3-for-5, Reagan Tomlin 3-of-6 with a double, Morgan Snell 2-for-3 and Robin Tomlin 2-for-5 with two doubles.
New Brockton 16, Goshen 1: Bailey Blackmon allowed only one run and struck out seven and four players had three hits each to lead the Gamecock win Thursday.
Mckenlie Jerkins was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in and Kennedy Hussey 3-for-3 with two runs batted in. Kierstin Sunday and Meagan Eldridge were both 3-for-4 with Sunday driving in four runs and Eldridge three.
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth 7, Providence Christian 5: Maddie Williams had a double and three RBIs for the Rebels,
Layne Kirkland drove in two runs and Hailey Tucker had one RBI.
Anna Grace Massey had four strikeouts and relief pitcher Gracie Bell had one strikeout.
For Providence, Madilyn Walding, Maddie Norris, Ella Houston and Riley Smith each had an RBI.
