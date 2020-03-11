Softball logo

Caylee Johnson pitched a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and three players had three hits each to lead Samson to a 15-0 win over Daleville Wednesday in a Class 2A, Area 2 game during school hours in Daleville.

Samson (5-0, 1-0) was led offensively by Karliegh Moore, who was 3-for-3 with a triple, and by Shaylee Mock and Alli Godwin, who were both 3-for-4. Kira Herring added a double.

Late Tuesday

Geneva County 19, Daleville 4: Abby Land hit a pair of home runs, driving in four runs, and Kendrah Copeland was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Geneva County’s Class 2A, Area 2 win Tuesday.

Hailey Archer added a RBI double for the Lady Dawgs (1-1 in area). Four pitchers threw an inning each.

