Caylee Johnson pitched a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and three players had three hits each to lead Samson to a 15-0 win over Daleville Wednesday in a Class 2A, Area 2 game during school hours in Daleville.
Samson (5-0, 1-0) was led offensively by Karliegh Moore, who was 3-for-3 with a triple, and by Shaylee Mock and Alli Godwin, who were both 3-for-4. Kira Herring added a double.
Late Tuesday
Geneva County 19, Daleville 4: Abby Land hit a pair of home runs, driving in four runs, and Kendrah Copeland was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Geneva County’s Class 2A, Area 2 win Tuesday.
Hailey Archer added a RBI double for the Lady Dawgs (1-1 in area). Four pitchers threw an inning each.
