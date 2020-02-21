University of Alabama signee Jaala Torrence struck out 17 and allowed one hit – a homer – during a 5-2 Dothan Wolves win at Niceville, Fla.
Torrence belted a solo homer in the third inning, Nicole Turner hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and KJ Braswell had a RBI double in both the third and fifth innings.
Braswell and Jabby Terrell both had two hits to lead Dothan. Collier Peaden added a double.
Ashford 19, Abbeville 0: In an opening-round Wiregrass Athletic Conference Tournament game, Savannah Money and Darian Bell both hit two home runs and Money drove in six runs off three hits and Bell three runs off two hits for Ashford.
Money and Claire Aplin combined on a four-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Both went two innings with Money not allowing a hit and striking out four. Aplin allowed the two hits and struck out five.
Offensively, Maddie Brown, Money and Kennedy Thorpe had three hits each. Barrett Lawrence, Bell, Lexie Glover and Katelynn Money had two hits each. Glover and Ashtyn Sanders drove in two runs each and Thorpe and Madie Ard one each.
Slocomb 11, Graceville (Fla.) 5: Cieara Baker struck out six and allowed four hits over 6 2/3 innings for the pitching win and also went 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in on offense to lead Slocomb on Friday night.
Annie Dotson was 3-for-4 with a RBI, Jade Kelley was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Lacey Goddin earned a double for the RedTops.
Defensively, Gracie Ward had several nice catches in center field to prevent Graceville runs and started a double play off one catch.
Northside Methodist 7, Tuscaloosa Academy 3: At the Edgewood Tournament, the Knights scored five in the first and two in the second in winning the time-limited game in two innings.
Emilee Vickers was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs batted in and Abbey Knight was 2-for-2. Cassie Willis had a double and drove in a run. Chloe Collins also had a RBI for NMA.
Knight pitched 1 1/3 and allowed three hits and two runs -- neither of which were earned -- and struck out two. Allee Alexander got the other two outs, one on a strikeout.
Northside Methodist 5, Lee-Scott Academy 3: Emilee Vickers had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Northside Methodist scored four runs in the first inning to take control of the three-inning win at the Edgewood Tournament.
Abbey Knight was 3-for-3 and Vickers 2-for-2 with a double to go with her homer. Allee Alexander had hit and was credited with a run batted in.
Alexander went all three innings, allowing three hits and three runs, while striking out two and walking one.
Emmanuel Christian 11, Ridgecrest Christian 5: Reagan Thomas pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI on offense to lead Emmanuel Christian over Ridgecrest Christian in a battle of Dothan programs.
Also for Emmanuel Christian, Jodi Anderson was 4-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Summer Snell had a triple and drove in two runs. Katie Rae Butler had a double and RBI. Lilly Stewart added a single and one RBI.
Grace Treadaway had a single for Ridgecrest’s lone hit. Seven Emmanuel Christian errors helped Ridgecrest to five unearned runs.
Junior Varsity Softball
Houston Academy 10, Providence Christian 7: Kate Braswell had a triple and a double and two runs batted in, Mary Helen Mendheim had a triple and a single and Mary Suzanne Aman had a double and a single to lead HA’s JV team.
Kaleigh Heard picked up the win, striking out seven. Heard, Ava Claire Johnson and Ansleigh Smith all added a single each.
Straughn 14, Ariton 5: At the Highland Home Tournament, Ariton lost to Straughn with Nya Allen earning a double and Mackenzie Huey and Katie Holloway collecting a single each.
Ariton 10, Goshen 9: Caitlyn Webb, Sydney Adams and Katie Holloway all went 2-for-3 with Webb earning two doubles and Adams one for Ariton. Adams was the winning pitcher.
