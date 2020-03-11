Prep tennis logo
ZORAN ORCIK

Providence Christian and Houston Academy tennis team split in action Tuesday at Westgate Tennis Complex with the PCS girls and HA boys winning.

Below are the results:

Providence Christian girls 8, Houston Academy 1

Singles

No. 1 Mary Elizabeth Parker (PCS) def. Carryne Chancey (HA) 10-6

No. 2 Mary Ellen Hart (PCS) def. Karoline Merrell (HA) 10-6

No. 3 Anna Clay Parrish (PCS) def. Nadia Soifer (HA) 10-2

No. 4 Kenza Bilbeisi (HA) def. Abby Still (PCS) 10-7

No. 5 Olivia Crump (PCS) def. Anaya Reddy (HA) 10-2

No. 6 Adleigh Mayes (PCS) def. Lauren Baker (HA) 10-6

Doubles

No. 1 Parker/Hart (PCS) def. Chancey/Baker (HA) 10-6

No. 2 Parrish/Mayes (PCS) def. Merrell/Soifer (HA) 10-7

No. 3 Still/Crump (PCS) def. Bilbeisi/Reddy (HS) 10-7

Houston Academy boys 7, Providence Christian 2

Singles

No. 1 Jackson Tate (PCS) def. Andrew Ayodeji (HA) score unavailable

No. 2 Mitchell Piedra (HA) def. Gus Goldsborough (PCS) 10-0

No. 3 Hayes Edwards (HA) def. Jackson Sneed (PCS) 10-2

No. 4 David Edwards (HA) def. Landon Holloway (PCS) 10-1

No. 5 Brody Williams (HA) def. Mason Barker (PCS) 10-3

No. 6 Creel Capps (PCS) def. Jason Mun (HA) 10-5

Doubles

No. 1 Ayodeji/Hayes Edwards (HA) def. Tate/Goldsborough (PCS) 10-4

No. 2 Piedra/David Edwards (HA) def. Sneed/Jonathan Wells (PCS) 10-1

No. 3 Mun/Williams (HA) def. Baker/Capps (PCS) 10-2

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments