Providence Christian and Houston Academy tennis team split in action Tuesday at Westgate Tennis Complex with the PCS girls and HA boys winning.
Below are the results:
Providence Christian girls 8, Houston Academy 1
Singles
No. 1 Mary Elizabeth Parker (PCS) def. Carryne Chancey (HA) 10-6
No. 2 Mary Ellen Hart (PCS) def. Karoline Merrell (HA) 10-6
No. 3 Anna Clay Parrish (PCS) def. Nadia Soifer (HA) 10-2
No. 4 Kenza Bilbeisi (HA) def. Abby Still (PCS) 10-7
No. 5 Olivia Crump (PCS) def. Anaya Reddy (HA) 10-2
No. 6 Adleigh Mayes (PCS) def. Lauren Baker (HA) 10-6
Doubles
No. 1 Parker/Hart (PCS) def. Chancey/Baker (HA) 10-6
No. 2 Parrish/Mayes (PCS) def. Merrell/Soifer (HA) 10-7
No. 3 Still/Crump (PCS) def. Bilbeisi/Reddy (HS) 10-7
Houston Academy boys 7, Providence Christian 2
Singles
No. 1 Jackson Tate (PCS) def. Andrew Ayodeji (HA) score unavailable
No. 2 Mitchell Piedra (HA) def. Gus Goldsborough (PCS) 10-0
No. 3 Hayes Edwards (HA) def. Jackson Sneed (PCS) 10-2
No. 4 David Edwards (HA) def. Landon Holloway (PCS) 10-1
No. 5 Brody Williams (HA) def. Mason Barker (PCS) 10-3
No. 6 Creel Capps (PCS) def. Jason Mun (HA) 10-5
Doubles
No. 1 Ayodeji/Hayes Edwards (HA) def. Tate/Goldsborough (PCS) 10-4
No. 2 Piedra/David Edwards (HA) def. Sneed/Jonathan Wells (PCS) 10-1
No. 3 Mun/Williams (HA) def. Baker/Capps (PCS) 10-2
