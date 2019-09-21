Ashford won the annual Wiregrass Athletic Conference volleyball tournament Saturday at the Ashford gym, taking a 26-24, 26-24 win in the finals over Wicksburg.
After a first-round bye in the five-team tourney, the Yellow Jackets defeated Headland 25-19, 25-23 in the quarterfinals and Wicksburg in the semifinals 25-6, 25-19.
Wicksburg battled back to the finals of the double-elimination tournament with a 25-22, 25-16 win over Headland.
Overall in the three matches for Ashford, Darian Bell had 27 kills, 10 aces and 12 digs and Maddie Brown had seven aces, 18 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Savannah Money delivered 25 assists and had five blocks, five digs, four kills and two aces. Emma Helms had 18 assists, nine aces and eight digs.
Katelyn Money earned 11 digs and three aces and Lexie Glover had three aces, two kills and five blocks. Claire Aplin finished with four aces and two digs.
Headland takes third: Headland took third place at the WAC Tournament, going 2-2 overall.
The Rams beat Cottonwood 25-11, 25-12 before losing to Ashford 25-19, 25-23 to drop to the loser’s bracket. They beat Cottonwood 25-19, 25-19, but lost to Wicksburg in the ensuing match 25-22, 25-16.
On the day, Headland was led by Cailin McCoy, who had 31 aces and 16 kills. Ali Stawarz had 15 kills and Alexus Neal seven kills, while Ari Sharafi delivered 12 aces.
Enterprise goes 3-1: Enterprise won all three of its pool games Saturday before losing in bracket play at Spain Park’s Heffstrong Tournament in Birmingham.
The Wildcats (19-7) beat John Carroll 25-19, 25-15, Helena 25-14, 25-14 and Class 7A No. 8 ranked Grissom 25-22, 17-25, 15-10. They then lost to No. 6 ranked Bob Jones 19-25, 25-13, 15-12.
For the tournament, Addy Thompson had seven aces, 16 kills and 18 digs, Ali Wiggins had a team-high 23 kills, plus six blocks, 21 assists and 17 digs. Morgan Harrelson had a team-high 30 assists and 25 digs plus five aces, 13 kills and three blocks. Mya Carter had 15 kills, a team-high 10 blocks and three aces. Tatiana Bonilla had three aces and 21 digs and Hannah Chang had four blocks.
Enterprise JV goes 2-2: The Enterprise JV team went 2-2 at the Brewbaker Tournament Saturday in Montgomery.
The Wildcats lost to Prattville 25-11, 23-25, 15-7 before beating Stanhope Elmore 25-17, 23-25, 15-9 and Auburn 25-19, 12-25, 15-12 to finish second in pool play. They then lost to Pike Road in bracket play 26-24, 22-25, 15-7.
Overall on the day, Mackenna Kennedy had six aces, 21 assists and eight digs and Mikyla Kay had six aces, 10 kills and five digs. Kayden Taylor had five aces and eight digs. Hayden Whittington had four aces and six digs. Olivia Holland had three aces and a team-high 30 assists.
Emma Fulton had two aces, 10 kills and five digs. Taniyah Pruitt had 11 kills and six blocks and Julia Dobras had a team-high 13 blocks. Chrystena Culliver added six blocks.
Slocomb wins Geneva County tourney: Slocomb rallied to win both the semifinals and finals to capture the Geneva County Tournament in Slocomb.
Slocomb lost the first set of the semifinals to Geneva County 20-25 but won the next two 25-12, 25-11. The RedTops did the same in the finals against top seed Samson, falling 25-17 in the first set, but winning the final two 25-22, 15-10 to win the tournament.
In round robin play prior to bracket play, Samson went 2-0 to earn the top seed, beating Slocomb 14-25, 25-17, 15-11 and Geneva County 25-19, 25-16. Slocomb beat Geneva County in the other pool match, 25-16, 25-14.
For Slocomb during the tournament, Cierra Baker had 17 aces and 16 kills, Laniee Thomas 54 assists, Gabby Warren six aces, five kills and 15 digs, Bria Miller 11 aces and six blocks and Chesnee Aplin had 13 kills and six aces.
Emmanuel Christian sweeps: On Friday night, Emmanuel Christian defeated Covenant Christian of Panama City, 25-13, 25-20, 25-9.
Emma Gurman had four kills and an ace, Sara Stewart three aces and two kills and Lauren Presley had two aces and a kill.
The Emmanuel JV also won, 25-15, 30-28 with Ansley Reed earning two aces and Cheyanne Redmond one. Ella Rodgers and Jessica Stevens had one kill each.
