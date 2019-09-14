For the third straight year, the title of the Enterprise Invitational came down to the host Wildcats and Class 4A state ranked Providence Christian.
And for the second straight year, it was Enterprise taking home the top spot.
The Class 7A Wildcats knocked off the No. 2 ranked Eagles in the tournament championship Saturday, 25-22, 25-23.
Enterprise went undefeated in five tournament matches. The Wildcats (11-7) beat UMS-Wright 25-13, 25-10, Kinston 25-8, 25-19 and Andalusia 25-6, 25-18 in pool play. They beat Geneva in the Gold Bracket semifinals 25-12, 25-5 before beating Providence in the finals.
For the tournament, Morgan Harrelson had seven aces, 13 kills, two blocks and a team high 51 assists and 23 digs, Ali Wiggins had 38 assists, a team-high 23 kills, 13 digs and two blocks and Mya Carter had a team-high eight aces plus 22 kills and three blocks.
Also for EHS, Hannah Chang had 11 kills and a team-high four blocks. Sammie Neuwien and Tatiana Bonilla both had five aces and Bonilla added 19 digs. Rhiannon Keck had 10 kills and Zationna Horne had two blocks.
Providence goes 4-1: Providence won its pool and finished as the tournament runner-up.
The Eagles (21-3) beat G.W. Long 25-15, 25-20, Prattville 25-9, 25-22 and Charles Henderson 25-11, 25-6 in pool play. They beat Prattville Christian in the semifinals 25-19, 25-16.
Autumn Mayes had 57 kills, 38 digs, six aces, four assists and two block assists, Adleigh Mayes had 89 assists, nine aces, 32 digs and three kills and Anna Riley had 20 kills, five aces and 10 digs.
Lydia Camille Owens had nine kills, two aces, four digs and three block assists, while Megan Stewart, Katie Griffin and Meredith Black all had six kills with Griffin adding four digs and Black three digs. Vivian Crump had five kills and 10 digs and Eliza Payne Shipman had five kills and three digs.
Emma Houston had a team-high 60 digs plus four assists and three aces. Ellie Grace Crowder had 11 digs plus three aces and three assists and Anna Grace O’Brian had two kills and three digs.
Opp finishes 2-2: Class 3A No. 7 ranked Opp went 2-2 at the Enterprise Invitational.
The Bobcats beat Andalusia 25-22, 25-16, lost to Prattville Christian 25-12, 25-18 and beat UMS-Wright 25-19, 25-20 in pool play and was eliminated in the Silver Bracket first round by Prattville 25-14, 25-17.
For the tournament, Opp (11-3) was led by Taylor Carnley with 22 kills, five aces, 16 assists and 17 digs and by Addie Jacobs with 20 kills, eight aces, four digs and two blocks. Ansley Foster delivered 34 assists, four aces and four digs and Alli Butler had three blocks.
G.W. Long runner-up of Silver Bracket: G.W. Long finished runner-up of the Silver Bracket, falling Prattville in the finals 25-20, 25-17.
The Class 2A No. 2 ranked Rebels went 3-1 in pool play. They lost to Providence Christian 25-15, 25-20 and beat Charles Henderson 25-17, 25-9, Prattville 25-17, 23-25, 15-6 and Geneva 25-19, 25-18 in pool play. They beat UMS-Wright 18-25, 25-17, 15-11 in the Silver Bracket semifinals.
For the tournament, Mary Beth Long had 93 kills, seven aces, 28 digs and 12 blocks, Emma Claire Long had 59 kills, seven aces, 26 digs and five blocks and Makenna Long had 203 assists and two aces. Breanna Henning had 33 kills, 11 aces, 16 digs and 12 blocks, Morgan Ferguson had nine kills, eight aces, 21 blocks and 11 digs and Emmaline Hughes had 22 digs.
Geneva finishes 2-2: Geneva went 2-2 and advanced to the Gold Bracket semifinals.
The Panthers beat Goshen 22-25, 25-9, 15-9 and Elba 25-9, 25-19 and lost to G.W. Long 25-19, 25-18 in pool play. They lost to Enterprise 25-12, 25-5 in the semifinals.
Kinston goes 2-3: Kinston went 1-2 in pool play, beating UMS-Wright 25-15, 25-14 and losing to Enterprise 25-8, 25-19 and to Prattville Christian 25-8, 25-12. The Bulldogs then beat Elba 25-11, 25-12 in the Silver Bracket quarterfinals before losing to Prattville in the semifinals 25-13, 15-25, 15-4.
Goshen goes 1-3: Goshen defeated Elba 25-19, 25-4 and lost to Geneva 22-25, 25-9, 15-9 and Prattville 25-14, 25-11 in pool play. The Eagles then lost to UMS-Wright 25-14, 25-15 in the quarterfinals of the Silver Bracket.
Elba goes 0-4: Elba lost all three of its pool games, falling to Goshen 25-19, 25-4, to Geneva 25-9, 25-19 and to Charles Henderson 25-22, 26-24, and lost its Silver Bracket game to Kinston 25-11, 25-12.
Charles Henderson goes 1-3: Charles Henderson lost three of its four pool games, falling to G.W. Long 25-17, 25-9, to Providence Christian 25-6, 25-11 and to Prattville 25-15, 25-11 and beating Elba 25-22, 26-24.
JV Tournament
Northside Methodist finishes third: Northside Methodist finished in third place at the Edgewood JV Tournament Saturday.
The Knights beat Clarke Prep 25-20, 25-23, lost to Glenwood 25-18, 25-15 before finishing with wins over Southern Academy (25-17, 15-25, 15-8) and Macon-East (25-11, 19-25, 15-13).
For the tournament, Rachel Gray had 19 aces and 14 kills, Emily Calhoun had 15 aces, 12 kills and two blocks and Joleigh Parmer had 33 assists, six aces and two kills. Cora Faison had five aces, 10 kills and three blocks and Mary Morgan Helms had 15 kills, two aces and two blocks.
Also for NMA, Karleigh Mills had two aces and 11 digs and Marah Stuckey 13 digs.
Regular Season
Emmanuel rallies past East Hill: In a Friday night match, Emmanuel Christian lost the first two sets, but rallied to beat East Hill Christian in Pensacola, 26-28, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14, 15-7.
Emmanuel Christian, which improved to 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the Panhandle Christian Conference, was led by Kendell Sanders with 13 aces, five kills and two blocks. Makinley Parker earned four aces, Emma Gurman five blocks and two kills and Hannah Brown with two aces and three digs.
Emmanuel JV also wins: Emmanuel Christian’s JV took a 28-26, 25-22 win over East Hill Christian Friday. Emma Gurman had three kills, Katie Butler three aces and Ella Rodgers had an ace and a kill.
