Class 2A’s No. 2 ranked G.W. Long Rebels won all of their five matches Saturday to win the Carroll Classic in Ozark.
Long (24-3) defeated Dothan 25-13, 25-5, Rehobeth 25-23, 25-13 and Opp 25-21, 25-3 in pool play. The Rebels beat Ariton 25-19, 25-9 in the semifinals of bracket play and beat Cottage Hill in the championship 25-19, 25-10.
Mary Beth Long led the Rebels with 61 kills, six aces, eight blocks and 15 digs, Emma Claire Long had 30 kills, seven aces, 14 digs and three blocks and Breanna Henning had 14 kills, 13 aces, 10 digs and two blocks.
Makenna Long had seven kills, three aces and 127 assists and Morgan Ferguson had 10 kills, seven aces, seven blocks and three digs. Emmaline Hughes had 16 digs and Ally Whitehead had four kills and five blocks.
Rehobeth goes 2-2: Rehobeth went 2-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Carroll Classic.
In pool play, the Rebels (13-3) beat Opp 18-25, 25-20, 15-12, lost to G.W. Long 25-23, 25-13 and beat Dothan 25-14, 25-23. They lost to Cottage Hill in the semifinals 28-26, 25-15.
For the day, Jenna Hixson had 27 kills, five aces, five blocks and 10 digs, Jaci Parker had 21 kills, two aces, seven blocks and 29 digs and Claire Watson had six aces, five kills, 52 assists, three blocks and 25 digs.
Also for Rehobeth, Makayla Peters had 83 digs, Jammoria McBryde six kills and 18 digs, Caitlyn Jackson seven aces and 49 digs, Allison Jernigan six kills and five digs and Gracyn Webb three aces, three kills and five digs. Honor Slayback had 31 digs and Adrianna Delgado nine digs.
Ariton goes 2-2: Ariton went 2-2 and reached the semifinals at the tournament. The Purple Cats beat Carroll 25-13, 25-14 and New Brockton 25-17, 25-20 in pool play, but lost to Cottage Hill 25-23, 25-23. They then lost to G.W. Long in the semifinals 25-19, 25-9.
Opp goes 1-2: Opp went 1-2, dropping to 16-6 on the season. The Bobcats lost to Rehobeth 18-25, 25-20, 15-12, beat Dothan 23-25, 25-19, 15-8 and lost to G.W. Long 25-21, 25-3.
For the tournament, Taylor Carnley had nine kills, 21 assists, nine blocks, two aces and 13 digs and Enley Carnley had 15 kills, two aces and 16 digs. Ansley Foster earned 25 assists, two aces and 10 digs. Claire Breedlove had six kills and 12 blocks and Evie Younce had 25 digs.
New Brockton goes 1-2: New Brockton defeated Carroll 25-19, 26-24 and lost to Ariton 25-17, 25-20 and to Cottage Hill.
Dothan goes 0-3: Dothan lost all three of its matches, falling to G.W. Long 25-13, 25-5, to Opp 23-25, 25-19, 15-8 and to Rehobeth 25-14, 25-23.
For the tournament, Natalie Turner had 18 kills, Niyah Respress had four kills and four blocks, Nicole Turner had 10 assists, Mariah Zimmerman had five kills and three blocks, Alyssa Gallion had five aces and three kills and Emily Sellers had five kills.
Carroll goes 0-3: Carroll, the host team, lost to Ariton 25-13, 25-14, to New Brockton 25-19, 26-24 and to Cottage Hill 25-12, 25-19.
Other Tournaments
Providence goes 3-3 in Hoover: Class 4A No. 2 Providence Christian went 3-3 at the Over the Mountain Tournament in Hoover.
The Eagles beat Class 6A Athens 25-21, 25-20, lost to Class 7A No. 2 Mountain Brook 25-14, 25-20 and to 7A No. 3 Hoover 25-18, 29-27 before finishing pool play beating Baker 25-10, 25-9.
In Silver Bracket play, PCS beat Etowah, Georgia’s Class 7A No. 3 ranked team, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8 before losing to Baker 25-22, 25-20.
For the tournament, Autumn Mayes had 77 kills, six aces, 39 digs, five assists and two block assists and Adleigh Mayes had 140 assists, eight aces, six kills, 30 digs and two block assists. Anna Riley had 45 kills and 24 digs.
Emma Houston had 73 digs and eight assists, Ellie Grace Crowder 19 digs and Anna Grace O’Brian four digs and two aces. Katie Griffin and Lydia Camille Owens both had 14 kills with Griffin also earning five block assists and three digs and Owens six digs and three block assists. Eliza Payne Shipman had six kills and four digs and Megan Stewart had four kills.
Geneva goes 2-1 at Straughn: Geneva defeated W.S. Neal 25-21, 25-19 and Laurel Hill (Fla.) 21-25, 25-19, 15-10 and lost to Pleasant Home 25-9, 25-7 at the Straughn Tournament Saturday.
Eufaula goes 2-2 at Central tourney: Eufaula went 2-2 at the Central of Phenix City Tournament on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the host Red Devils 25-17, 25-3 and beat Sidney Lanier 25-20, 19-25, 15-13 and R.E. Lee 25-4, 25-19 in pool play before losing to Beauregard in bracket play 12-25, 25-21, 25-23.
For the day, Savannah Simmons had five aces, five kills, 68 assists and 10 digs, Taylor Hicks had 15 kills, six aces, six blocks and eight digs and Jada Woods had 16 kills, seven aces, seven blocks and three digs. Maggie White added 15 kills, five aces, 10 digs and two blocks.
Junior Varsity
Opp wins Troy Tournament: Opp won both of its matches to win the Troy Tournament Saturday, improving to 12-2 on the season. Opp beat Goshen 25-20, 25-16 and Charles Henderson 25-13, 25-16, 15-3.
For the tournament, KK McVay had four aces, four kills, 13 assists and five digs, Megan Pinson had five aces, two kills and 11 digs and McKinley Hill had six aces and 14 digs. Haylei Henegan added three aces, six kills and nine digs and Reese Cauley had three aces and four digs.
