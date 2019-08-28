Geneva improved to 4-2 on the season, downing Samson on Tuesday on the road, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21.
Daydee Holt had five aces, five kills and five digs, Chloe Nance had seven kills and five assists and Madison Johnson three aces, four kills and 12 assists. Emma Griffin had team highs of nine kills and 10 digs. Addyson Martin and Shelby Hammock both had four kills and Hammock also had three digs. Pazley Lamb had three aces and six digs and Camryn Sanders had two kills.
Geneva opened the season by going 2-2 at the Kinston Amelia Rhoades Tournament on Saturday. In pool play, the Panthers beat New Brockton 26-24, 26-24 and Zion Chapel 25-18, 25-22 and lost to Kinston 25-13, 25-18. They lost in the semifinals to Opp 25-18, 25-19.
On Monday, Geneva beat Goshen 25-18, 29-27, 24-26, 25-19.
Geneva’s junior high team beat Samson on Tuesday, 25-9, 25-16.
Kinston wins: Kinston defeated Andalusia on Tuesday, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21, improving to 6-1 on the season. No stats were available.
Lakeside falls to Lee-Scott: Lakeside’s volleyball team fell to Lee-Scott on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21.
Sloane Seaborn had four kills and Emily Moshell three. Sarah Murph had three blocks and Anna Murph two blocks. Betsy Bennett had 12 assists and Abbey Neville 10 digs.
Lakeside won the junior varsity contest over Lee-Scott, 25-11, 25-18. Hailey Kelsheimer and Abbey Brown both had two aces with Kelshemier also earning six assists. Rebecca Neville had three kills and Shelby Montgomery two kills.
