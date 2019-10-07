Goshen defeated Ariton 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 in varsity volleyball action on Monday. Olivia Kyzar had one ace, five kills, 25 assists and 10 digs for Goshen.
Molly Wares had one ace, two kills and 10 digs. Julie Johns added 10 kills and five digs. Kaleigh Burden had five kills and eight blocks. Kaci Wilkes had three aces, eight digs and three assists.
Northside Methodist falls to Macon-East: AISA No. 9-ranked Northside Methodist fell on the road at No. 2-ranked Macon-East Monday, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13.
The outcome gave Macon-East the area title. Northside Methodist finished second, but will host a first-round regional tournament game on Oct. 22.
Anna Lee Hathcock had 12 assists and Ellie Williams 11 in Monday’s match, while Anna Johnston had 13 kills, three blocks and two aces. Elizabeth Helms had five kills, Mary Dennis three kills and Kailyn McMahen two kills for NMA (7-6).
Northside Methodist’s JV fell to Macon-East 25-15, 14-25, 17-15. Cora Faison had four aces and three kills and Joleigh Parmer had four assists and six digs. Both Emily Calhoun and Rachel Gray had three kills and an ace and Marah Stuckey had eight digs.
Kinston wins Goshen Silver Bracket: Kinston went 3-2 and won the Silver Bracket of the Lady Eagle Volleyboo Tournament Saturday in Goshen.
Kinston lost to Straughn 21-25, 25-23, 16-14 and G.W. Long 25-8, 25-12 and beat Andalusia 15-25, 25-15, 15-6 in pool play before beating Eufaula 25-10, 25-19 and Luverne 22-25, 25-23, 15-5 in the Silver Bracket.
Leading Kinston (19-9) were Courtney Lunsford, who had 129 assists and 47 kills, and Macie Smith, who had seven blocks.
Geneva goes 1-4 at Goshen tourney: Geneva went 1-4 at Lady Eagle Volleyboo Tournament Saturday in Goshen.
The Panthers lost to Andalusia 25-19, 25-20, G.W. Long 25-11, 25-6 and Houston Academy 25-15, 25-19 before beating Slocomb 25-22, 20-25, 15-10 and losing to Luverne 25-17, 23-25, 15-10.
For the tournament, Chloe Nance had 40 assists, four aces, 11 kills and three blocks, Emma Griffin had eight aces, 27 kills, five digs and four blocks and Shelby Hammock had 12 aces, 24 kills and seven digs. Camryn Sanders had eight kills, three assists and three blocks, Addyson Martin had five kills and three blocks, Pazley Lamb 28 assists and Ella Dale had three aces and two digs.
