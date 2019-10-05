Class 3A No. 5 Houston Academy won all five of its matches, including in the finals over Goshen, to win the Lady Eagles Volleyboo Tournament at Goshen Saturday.
The Raiders beat Straughn 25-8, 25-9, Geneva 25-15, 25-20 and Class 2A No. 2 G.W. Long 25-18, 25-16 in pool play, earning the No. 1 seed for the Gold Bracket.
After a first-round bye, they beat G.W. Long in the semifinals 25-19, 16-25, 15-10 and defeated host Goshen in the finals, 25-16, 25-18.
For the tournament, HA (19-9), Irina Martin had a team-high 39 kills plus eight digs and seven aces and Ashlyn Conner had 120 assists, nine kills, seven aces, nine digs and three blocks. Mattie Havas had 25 kills, seven aces and three blocks, Caroline Nelson had 18 kills, a team-high 12 aces, 14 digs and two aces. Caley Caldwell had a team-high 24 digs plus two aces and two assists.
Branham Hewes had 11 kills and three blocks, Bailey Dykes had five kills, four digs and two aces, Rachel Watson had seven kills and four blocks, Lizzy Kate Skinner had nine kills and Kendall Moore had 14 digs.
G.W. Long reaches semifinals: Class 2A, No. 2 G.W. Long went 3-2 at the Goshen Lady Eagles Volleyboo Tournament with both losses to Houston Academy, including one in the semifinals.
Long defeated Geneva 25-11, 25-6 and Kinston 25-8, 25-13 and lost to Houston Academy 25-18, 25-16 in pool play. The Rebels (31-5) defeated Straughn 26-24, 25-18 in the quarterfinals before falling to Houston Academy in the semifinals 25-19, 16-25, 15-10.
Overall in the five matches, Mary Beth Long had 54 kills, 13 aces, 12 blocks and 22 digs, Emma Claire Long had 33 kills, 16 aces, eight blocks and 20 digs. Breanna Henning had 15 kills, eight aces, seven digs and two blocks. Makenna Long had 118 assists, 11 kills and five aces. Morgan Ferguson had 15 aces, nine kills, six blocks and six digs, Emmaline Hughes had 12 assists and 11 digs and Ally Whitehead had seven kills and four blocks.
Goshen goes 5-2: Goshen went 5-2 to advance to the championship game.
The Eagles defeated Eufaula, Luverne and Slocomb, but lost to Charles Henderson in pool. They beat Andalusia and Charles Henderson in bracket play before falling to Houston Academy in the finals, 25-16, 25-18.
Enterprise reaches semifinals: Enterprise went 3-2 at the Old Shell Tournament, falling in the semifinals to Class 6A No. 2 Spanish Fort, who dealt the Wildcats both of their losses.
Enterprise, in pool play, defeated Alma Bryant 25-11, 25-13 and Bayshore Christian 25-12, 25-14 before falling to Spanish Fort 25-20, 25-17. The Wildcats beat Gulf Shores 25-17, 25-20 before losing in the semifinals to Spanish Fort 25-16, 25-20.
Over the five matches, Ali Wiggins earned a team-high 43 kills plus two aces, 27 assists and 33 digs and Morgan Harrelson had a team-high eight aces and 42 assists plus 14 kills, 33 digs for Enterprise (26-11). Mya Carter had 16 kills, seven blocks and two aces, while Tatiana Bonilla had a team-high 35 digs and had two aces. Addy Thompson had 11 kills and two aces. Rhiannon Keck had two aces and Hannah Chang had five blocks.
Providence falls to Chiles: Providence Christian won the opening set, but Chiles of Tallahassee won the next three to win the match, 16-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18, to earn a two-match sweep in Dothan. The Timberwolves beat Houston Academy on Friday.
For Providence Christian (30-8), Autumn Mayes had 19 kills and 15 digs and Adleigh Mayes had 32 assists and six digs. Emma Houston earned 10 digs, two aces and two assists and Lydia Camille Owens had six kills and three digs. Katie Griffin had five kills and two digs. Anna Riley had eight digs, Ellie Grace Crowder five digs and Meredith Black two digs.
Opp finishes third: Class 3A No. 7 Opp went 2-2 and finished third at the W.S. Neal Dig Pink Tournament Saturday.
Opp lost to Pleasant Home 25-23, 25-22 and beat W.S. Neal 29-27, 25-17 and Northview (Fla.) 25-14, 26-24 in pool play and lost in the semifinals to Flomaton 25-18, 25-12.
Opp (19-8) was led by Taylor Carnley with 11 aces, 19 kills, 29 assists and 20 digs and by Enley Carnley with eight aces, 21 kills, 12 blocks and 21 digs. Ansley Foster had 39 assists, three aces and three digs. Claire Breedlove had nine blocks, two aces and two kills and Caroline Courson had nine blocks. Evie Younce delivered 22 digs.
