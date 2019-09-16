In a battle of ranked Class 3A teams, No. 5 Houston Academy defeated No. 7 Opp, 25-9, 25-20, 25-19. HA improved to 11-6, while Opp fell to 11-4.
For HA, Irina Martin had 10 kills, two aces and three digs, Ashlyn Conner had 24 assists, seven aces, three kills and nine digs. Mattie Havas had five kills, two aces and three blocks, Caroline Nelson had two aces, two kills and seven digs and Caley Caldwell had nine digs and two assists. Rachel Watson had three kills and Branham Hewes two kills, while Kendall Moore had four digs and Lizzy Kate Skinner three digs.
For Opp (11-4), Taylor Carnley had six kills, two blocks and five assists. Enley Carnley had two aces, four kills and seven digs. Caroline Courson had two blocks. Evie Younce had eight digs. Ansley Foster had five assists.
Dothan overcomes Headland: After losing the first set, the Wolves surged and beat Headland, 22-25, 25-8, 25-15, 25-20, improving to 5-2.
Marion Greene earned a team-high seven aces for Dothan, while Nicole Turner had five aces, six kills and eight assists and twin sister Natalie had four aces and five kills. Emily Sellers delivered six aces, four kills and three assists. Niyah Respress had three kills and two aces. Alyssa Gallion had five kills, Salina Roberts three kills and Mariah Zimmerman two kills.
For Headland, Cailin McCoy had nine aces and eight kills, alexus Neal had five kills, Ali Stawarz had four kills and Ashley Gibson added seven assists. Defensively, Neal and Stawarz combined for nine blocks and Maria Martinez had four digs.
Russell County edges Eufaula: Russell County defeated the Tigers in four games, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 26-24.
For Eufaula (4-7), Savannah Simmons had four aces, 21 assists and two digs, Jada Woods had four aces and six kills, Taylor Hicks had seven kills, six blocks and two digs, and Maggie White had one ace, five kills, two blocks and one dig.
Ashford sweeps Houston County: The Yellow Jackets won 25-23, 25-14, 25-14. Maddie Brown had two aces, nine kills and three digs for Ashford. Savannah Money had seven aces, four kills and seven assists. Darian Bell had seven aces and 13 kills. Lexi Glover had five aces and two kills. Emma Helms added three aces and 11 assists.
Goshen sweeps Zion Chapel: The Eagles won 25-11, 25-10, 25-11.
Molly Wares had two aces and five kills, Julie Johnson had 10 kills and Kaci Wilkes had one ace and 20 digs in the victory.
Emmanuel Christian sweeps Santa Rosa: Emmanuel Christian defeated Santa Rosa Christian 25-16, 28-26, 25-23, improving to 8-5 on the year and 4-5 in Panhandle Christian Conference action.
Kendell Sanders earned four aces, three kills and four digs, Sara Stewart had five kills and Reagan Thomas had three aces.
JV Volleyball
Eufaula beats Russell County: Tyonna Respress had five aces, two kills, four assists and two digs to help the Tigers win 25-23, 25-18. Emily Nix had three aces, three kills, two blocks and one dig in the victory.
Ashford defeats Houston County: The Yellow Jackets swept past the Lions 25-16, 25-18. Molly Carson Ingram had 10 aces and Maddy Decker added six aces and four kills for the AHS.
Goshen edges Zion Chapel: The Eagles and Rebels split two very closely contested games before Goshen prevailed in the third game and won the match, 27-25, 23-25, 15-7.
Emmanuel Christian edges Santa Rosa: ECS (7-5, 6-3) battled back after a marathon first game, winning 25-27, 25-21, 15-5.
Emma Gurman had three aces and three kills and Lilly Stewart four aces.
Opp sweeps HA: Opp defeated the Raiders 25-22, 25-9. For the Bobcats (5-1), KK McVay had four kills and eight assists. Alli Butler had five aces. Brooke Mosley had four aces. Falen Davis had two blocks. Emily Mitchell had eight digs.
Junior High Volleyball
Dauphin beats Providence: Dauphin Junior High won 25-13, 25-13.
For the Eagles, Marilyn Walding had one ace and one assist, Maddie Claire McNeill had one ace and Scout Smith had two kills and one block.
Geneva sweeps Providence: The Panthers defeated the Eagles 25-6, 25-16.
For Providence, Scout Smith had three aces and Sydney Gallardo had one ace.
