Though most schools are on Fall Break this week, a couple of teams are getting in one last tournament on Saturday before the final week of the regular season.
Four teams are competing at the Ashford Invitational on Saturday, while two area teams travel to Gulf Shores for the annual Shrimp Festival Tournament that starts today and runs through Saturday.
The four teams in Ashford are Dothan, Rehobeth, Ashford and Wicksburg. The teams will play a round-robin format starting at 8 a.m. They will then be seeded for the semifinals. The semifinal winners play in the championship around 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, Providence Christian and Houston Academy are in Gulf Shores for a 24-team tournament. The Eagles, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, are in a pool with Class 6A No. 3 ranked Hartselle and Class 3A No. 6 Carbon Hill. The Raiders, No. 5 in Class 3A, are in a pool with Fairhope and Class 6A No. 7 Albertville.
Both Providence Christian and Houston Academy have opening-round matches today at 1 and 2 p.m.
After today’s pool matches, teams will be reseeded for another round of pool play on Saturday morning, which will determine what teams advance to the Gold Bracket (top eight teams), Silver Bracket (9-16), Bronze 1 Bracket (17-20) and Bronze Bracket 2 (21-24).
Overall, 14 of the 24 teams are ranked in the latest al.com state rankings. Included are Class 6A ranked teams Spanish Fort (No. 2), Hartselle (3), Buckhorn (5), Pelham (6), Albertville (7), St. Paul’s (9) and Saraland (10) along with Class 5A ranked teams Lawrence County (4) and Faith Academy (6).
Other ranked teams are Providence Christian (4A, No. 2), Curry (4A, 5), St. Luke’s (3A, 2), Houston Academy (3A, 5) and Carbon Hill (3A, 6).
Final week: The regular season winds down for AHSAA and AISA teams with the final week of play next week.
AHSAA Area Tournaments are set for the following Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21-22, while the AISA opens its postseason on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Following the area tournaments for AHSAA teams is the Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery on Oct. 24-26 before the State Tournament in Birmingham on Oct. 30-31.
The AISA has regional tournament opening-round games at home sites on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and the regional semifinals/finals on Oct. 24. The state tournament is Oct. 31 in Montgomery.
Emmanuel Christian competes at PCS regional: After amassing a 13-5 overall record and a 5-5 conference record, Emmanuel Christian finished regular-play as the No. 3 seed at the Panhandle Christian Conference East Regional Tournament today in Pensacola.
The Warriors play No. 6 seed Santa Rosa today at 2 p.m. at East Hill Christian School, the host team for the tournament. A win and Emmanuel advances to play No. 2 seed Trinitas at 6 p.m. with a chance to play in the championship game Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
The regional’s top two teams advance to the PCS Final Four next week at Santa Rosa Christian in Milton, Fla.
The Emmanuel Christian JV team just missed qualifying for the conference championship, finishing third. The top two teams – Pensacola Christian and East Hill – play in the championship next week. The ECS JV finished with an 11-5 record.
Poll changes: Two Wiregrass teams dropped a spot, while another fell out of the top 10 in the latest al.com state rankings.
Opp, which went 3-3 during the ratings week, feel to No. 8 in Class 3A, while Kinston, 4-2 for the week, dipped to No. 6 in Class 1A. Ariton, 1-1 during the week, feel out of the Class 2A poll after being ranked No. 10 the week before.
The other five ranked teams remained the same – Class 7A Enterprise (No. 8), Class 4A Providence Christian (No. 2), Class 3A Houston Academy (No. 5), Class 2A G.W. Long (No. 2) and AISA Northside Methodist (No. 9).
HA duo in Prep Spotlight: Two Houston Academy players were honored in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight. The two were Ashlyn Conner and Caroline Nelson.
Conner helped the Raiders (19-9) go 4-0 at Goshen’s Last Eagle Volleyboo to win the tourney championship. She had 120 assists, nine kills and seven aces. Nelson had 12 aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.