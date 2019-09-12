Two high school volleyball tournaments are on tap Saturday, including the 9th Annual Enterprise Invitational.
The 13-team field features five ranked teams – Class 4A No. 2 Providence Christian, Class 2A No. 2 G.W. Long, Class 3A No. 7 Opp, Class 3A No. 9 Prattville Christian and Class 1A No. 5 Kinston.
Other tournament teams are Class 7A programs Prattville and Enterprise, Class 5A Charles Henderson, Class 4A Andalusia and UMS-Wright, Class 3A Geneva, Class 2A Goshen and Class 1A Elba.
The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. with the winners of the four pools advancing to the championship bracket and the second- and third-place teams to the silver bracket. Host Enterprise is the defending tournament champion.
Meanwhile, the Geneva County Invitational is set in Hartford. The tournament features five teams in round-robin action – host Geneva County, New Brockton, Wicksburg, Daleville and Samson.
The tourney starts at 8 a.m. with the top two seeds from pool play advancing to the championship. The third- and fourth-seeded teams from pool play compete for third place.
G.W. Long moves up: Following its Ariton Purple Cat Tournament title and a 7-0 week, G.W. Long vaulted to No. 2 in Class 2A of the al.com state rankings this week.
The Rebels, 9-0 going into Thursday, were No. 4 last week. They won all five matches at Ariton’s tournament, beating Class 1A defending state champion Pleasant Home twice, including in the finals. They also had wins over New Brockton and Zion Chapel during the week.
Overall six Wiregrass teams are ranked. Providence Christian is No. 2 in 4A, Houston Academy No. 5 and Opp No. 7 in Class 3A, Kinston No. 5 in Class 1A and Northside Methodist is No. 9 in AISA in addition to G.W. Long.
Three teams were in the others nominated category – Enterprise in Class 7A, Ariton in Class 2A and Pike Liberal Arts in AISA.
