The volleyballs will be flying on three courts on the Goshen campus Saturday during the Lady Eagles Volleyboo Tournament.
Eleven teams are set to compete at the event with the majority from the Dothan Eagle coverage area. A few other teams from nearby Covington and Crenshaw counties are also competing.
There are two pools of play – six teams in Pool A and five in Pool B. Among the Pool A teams are Class 3A No. 5 ranked Houston Academy, Class 2A No. 2 G.W. Long and Class 1A No. 5 Kinston. Other pool teams are Andalusia, Geneva and Straughn. Pool B has Charles Henderson, Eufaula, Goshen, Luverne and Slocomb.
Action starts at 8:30 a.m. with the top four teams from Pool A and top two teams from Pool B advancing to the Gold Championship Bracket. The remaining five teams play in the Silver Bracket. The championship match is expected to be played around 5 p.m.
Enterprise in Mobile: The Enterprise Wildcats travel to Mobile for the Battle of Old Shell Road Tournament Saturday, co-hosted by UMS-Wright and St. Paul’s, two schools located two miles apart via Old Shell Road.
The tournament features 15 teams over four pools. Enterprise, ranked No. 8 in the Class 7A state rankings, is in Pool A and faces Class 6A No.2 ranked Spanish Fort, Bayshore Christian (Fairhope) and Alma Bryant. All of Enterprise’s pool matches are at UMS-Wright.
Pool B has Gulf Shores, Class 5A No. 6 Faith Academy, UMS-Wright and Park Crossing. Pool C has Class 6A No. 8 St. Paul’s, Carver of Montgomery and Satsuma and Pool D has Class 6A No. 5 Chelsea, Mary Montgomery, Saraland and Murphy.
Action starts at 8 a.m. The top two teams in each pool advance to the Gold Bracket at UMS-Wright and the third and fourth place teams of each pool play in the Silver Bracket at St. Paul’s. The championship is expected to be played around 5:30 p.m.
Opp at W.S. Neal: Class 3A No. 7 ranked Opp plays at the W.S. Neal Dig Pink Invitational on Saturday.
The tournament features two four-team pools. Opp is in Pool 1 with W.S. Neal, Northview (Fla.) and Class 1A No. 6 ranked Pleasant Home. The other pool features Florida teams Central of Milton, Jay and Milton plus Alabama’s Flomaton.
The tourney starts at 8:30 a.m. The Pool 1 winner meets the Pool 2 runner-up and the Pool 2 winner faces the Pool 1 runner-up in the semifinals. The two semifinal winners play in the championship, slated for 3:30 p.m.
Two make moves in state poll: Enterprise inched up a spot in the latest al.com state rankings and Ariton slid down a spot in the only area changes in this week’s poll.
Enterprise (22-9) moved up to No. 8 in Class 7A, while Ariton (15-5) dropped to No. 10 in Class 2A.
The other six Wiregrass teams remained the same in the rankings – Providence Christian (30-7) at No. 2 in Class 4A, Houston Academy (14-8) and Opp (16-6) at No. 5 and No. 7 in Class 3A, G.W. Long (26-3) at No. 2 in Class 2A, Kinston (15-7) at No. 5 in Class 1A and Northside Methodist (7-5) at No. 9 in AISA.
Two in prep spotlight: Two area players were honored in this week’s AHSAA Prep Volleyball Spotlight – G.W. Long’s Makenna Long and Providence Christian’s Autumn Mayes.
According to the AHSAA release, Long had 213 assists as the Rebels posted six wins in seven matches over the last week, while Mayes had 134 kills and 84 digs in 10 matches for the Eagles, while also earning 10 aces and 12 assists.
Late schedule add: Houston Academy added a match this week as the Raiders will entertain Chiles of Tallahassee today at 4 p.m. at Killingsworth Gym. Chiles, 12-6 this year and 23-4 last year, will stay in town and play at Providence Christian on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
