Plenty of volleyballs will be flying on Saturday as teams from the Wiregrass compete at four different tournaments.
Five area teams will participate in the annual WAC Tournament in Ashford, while the three Geneva County schools meet in Slocomb for the Geneva County Tournament. In addition, Enterprise competes at a Spain Park tournament and Carroll at a Smiths Station tourney.
Meanwhile, the Troy Tournament at Charles Henderson scheduled for Saturday was cancelled due to the lack of teams competing. The WAC Tournament starts at 8 a.m. in Ashford with Cottonwood facing Headland, followed by Wicksburg and Abbeville at 9 a.m. The host Yellow Jackets play the Cottonwood-Headland winner at 10 a.m.
The double-elimination tournament continues with losers’ bracket games and the semifinal before the championship match at 4 p.m.
Enterprise will play in the 16-team Heffstrong Tournament hosted by Spain Park. The Wildcats are in a pool with Class 7A No. 8 Grissom, John Carroll and Helena. Enterprise’s first match is at 9 a.m. against John Carroll.
Other teams among the four pools include Class 7A ranked teams in No. 2 Mountain Brook, No. 6 Bob Jones and No. 7 Spain Park plus Class 6A No. 10 ranked Northridge.
Over in Slocomb, the three Geneva County schools – Samson, Geneva County and Slocomb – compete in round robin action, starting at 9 a.m.
Seven teams ranked: Seven Wiregrass team are in the latest al.com state rankings, including Ariton, which moved into the Class 2A poll this week.
The Purple Cats (7-2) moved into the No. 10 spot, taking advantage of poor week by previously ranked Cold Springs.
Other teams ranked in the poll released Thursday morning are Providence Christian (No. 2) in Class 4A, Houston Academy (No. 5) and Opp (No. 7) in Class 3A, G.W. Long (No. 2) in 2A, Kinston (No. 5) in 1A and Northside Methodist (No. 9) in AISA. All stayed in the same spot as last week except Opp, which dropped two spots after going 4-3 during the week.
Enterprise in Class 7A and Pike Liberal Arts in AISA were in the others nominated category.
Three players in Prep Spotlight: Three local players earned recognition in this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight for play during the last week – G.W. Long’s Mary Beth Long and Makenna Long along with Providence Christian’s Adleigh Mayes.
Mary Beth Long had 114 kills, 41 digs, 15 blocks and seven aces as the Rebels 6-2 from last Thursday through this past Tuesday and reached the finals of Enterprise Invitational Tournament Silver Bracket. Makenna Long dished out 260 assists during the eight matches.
Providence Christian’s Mayes had 146 assists, 49 digs and 13 aces as the Eagles went 7-1 during the stretch with the lone loss to 7A Enterprise in the Enterprise Invitational championship.
