Opp went 5-0 and won the 35th annual Amelia Rhoades Set Off Tournament in Kinston for the third consecutive year.
The Bobcats beat host Kinston 25-20, 19-25, 19-17 in the title match. Evie Younce had two aces, Taylor Carnley had 12 kills and 10 assists, Addie Jacobs had 11 kills and four blocks. Ansley Foster added 15 assists and Ensley Carnley had 11 digs for the Bobcats.
In the semifinals Opp defeated Geneva 25-18, 25-18.
The Bobcats swept pools play with a 25-19, 25-20 win over Brantley, a 15-25, 25-23, 15-13 comeback win over Straughn and a 25-6, 25-17 win over Goshen.
Junior High Volleyball
Slocomb wins Ashford tourney
Slocomb went 5-0 to win the junior high tournament in Ashford on Saturday. In pool play the RedTops defeated host Ashford 27-25 and 26-24, beat Headland 25-9, 25-21 and defeated Dothan prep 25-6, 25-15. In the semifinal game Slocomb beat Headland 25-12, 25-15. In the championship match the RedTops beat Ashford 25-16, 22-25, 15-10.
