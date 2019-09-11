In a matinee match at the Slocomb gym Wednesday afternoon, Rehobeth swept the host RedTops 25-13, 25-12, 25-21.
Claire Watson had four aces, three kills and 14 assists, Jaci Parker seven kills and two digs and Samantha Stricker three aces, two kills and four digs to lead Rehobeth, which improved to 5-1.
Also for the Rebels, Jenna Hixson had two aces and three kills, Jamorria McBryde four kills and Grayci Webb three kills. Makayla Peters had a team-high five digs with Caitlyn Jackson collecting four digs and Honor Slayback three.
G.W. Long stays unbeaten: G.W. Long improved to 9-0, sweeping New Brockton on Tuesday
Emma Claire Long delivered eight aces and five kills, Breanna Herring had seven aces and three kills and Mary Beth Long had six kills and two aces to lead the Rebels. Emmaline Hughes earned four aces.
G.W. Long also won the JV match, 25-16, 25-6, and the junior high contest, 25-12, 18-25, 15-12.
Geneva falls after Straughn rally: Geneva won the first two sets of Tuesday’s match against Straughn, but lost the final three, dropping a 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 decision to the Tigers.
Madison Johnson earned 10 kills, four aces and 13 assists and Chloe Nance eight kills and 16 assists for Geneva (4-4). Daydee Holt had five kills, three aces and six digs and Shelby Hammock four kills, two aces and seven digs, while Emma Griffin had nine kills and six digs, Pazley Lamb two aces and six digs and Addyson Martin two kills.
Kinston downs Zion Chapel: Kinston defeated Zion Chapel on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13, improving to 9-2 on the season.
Faith Peters earned six aces, 12 kills and seven blocks and Sarah Beth Long had 20 assists for the Bulldogs.
Kinston also won the junior varsity match, 25-14, 25-21. Madison Moore had four aces, Claire McReynolds 10 assists and Cadence Elmore five kills.
In junior high action, Kinston won 25-6, 25-13. Danielle Cain had five aces and Cameran Whigham nine assists.
Opp falls to Enterprise: In a Tuesday match, Opp fell from the ranks of the unbeaten, dropping to 8-1 following a 26-24, 25-13, 25-22 loss to Enterprise.
Enley Carnley had eight kills and 15 digs and Addie Jacobs two aces and three blocks. Ansley Foster had 12 assist and Jolie Preston 12 digs.
Opp’s junior varsity also lost to Enterprise, falling 25-22, 25-18, 15-9.
For Opp, Emily Mitchell had six kills, Alli Butler had four kills, KK McVay eight assists and Anna Beth Kendrick 17 digs.
Opp junior high wins two: Opp Junior High defeated Dauphin 26-24, 25-21 and Geneva 28-26, 25-8, improving to 5-2 on the season.
In the win over Dauphin, Resse Cauley and Brooke Butler both had three aces and Cauley also had three kills. Allie Wismer had three kills and Madie Wilson 10 assists.
Versus Geneva, Cauley and Wilson both had four aces with Cauley also earning seven kills and Wilson delivering 15 assists. Megan Pinson added three digs.
