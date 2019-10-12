After struggling in round-robin play, Rehobeth bounced back with two bracket victories, including in the finals over host Ashford, to win the Ashford Invitational Saturday.
The Rebels (19-5) went 1-2 in round-robin action at the four-team tournament, but won in the semifinals over Dothan 25-22, 16-25, 15-7 and over Ashford in the championship 25-19, 25-19.
They lost in round-robin play to the host Yellow Jackets 25-14, 20-25, 15-13 and to Dothan 12-25, 25-15, 15-11 and beat Wicksburg 25-9, 25-18.
For the tournament, Jaci Parker had a team-high 38 kills, a co-team high 13 aces, a team-high 11 blocks plus four assists and 12 digs. Claire Watson had 12 kills, eight aces and 91 assists, Jenna Hixson had 31 kills, seven aces and eight blocks and Makayla Peters had 13 kills, a co-team high 13 aces and 54 digs.
Jamorria McBryde had 18 kills, Caitlyn Jackson nine aces and 30 digs and Grayci Webb 10 kills. Honor Slayback had 16 digs, while Sarah Short had seven kills and Allison Jernigan six kills.
Ashford finishes as runner-up: Ashford went 4-1 at the tournament and finished as the runner-up after losing in the finals to Rehobeth 25-19, 25-19.
The Yellow Jackets (16-7) defeated Rehobeth 25-14, 20-25, 15-13, Dothan 25-16, 25-20 and Wicksburg 25-14, 25-18 in round-robin play. They beat Wicksburg 25-13, 25-18 in the semifinals to reach the finals against Rehobeth.
On the day, Darian Bell had team highs of 47 kills and 13 aces, while Maddie Brown had 10 kills, eight aces, 20 digs and three blocks. Savannah Money had 10 aces, eight kills, 32 assists, eight digs and three blocks.
Emma Helms had 32 assists and four aces, Lexie Glover had 12 aces, 10 kills and two blocks and Katelyn Money had a team-high 25 digs.
Dothan goes 2-2: Dothan went 2-2 at the Ashford Invitational, falling in the tournament semifinals.
The Wolves (11-9) defeated Wicksburg 26-24, 25-11, fell to Ashford 25-16, 25-20 and beat Rehobeth 12-25, 25-15, 15-11 in round-robin play. They lost to Rehobeth in the bracket semifinals 25-22, 16-25, 15-7.
Natalie Turner earned a team-high 10 aces plus eight kills, Emily Sellers had three aces, nine kills and 13 assists and Nicole Turner had three aces, five kills and a team-high 20 assists to lead Dothan.
Alyssa Gallion had a team-high four aces plus five kills. Salina Roberts had seven kills, Mariah Zimmerman five kills, Kamri White four kills and Niyah Respress three kills. Marion Greene had two aces.
Wicksburg finishes 0-4: Wicksburg lost all three round-robin matches plus its bracket match at the Ashford Invitational.
The Panthers lost to Dothan 26-24, 25-11, to Rehobeth 25-9, 25-18 and to Ashford 25-14, 25-18 in pool play and lost again to Ashford in bracket play, 25-13, 25-18.
Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival
Providence goes 2-1: Providence Christian went 2-1 in Saturday play at the Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival Tournament.
The Class 4A No. 2 ranked Eagles beat Class 4A No. 5 Curry 25-17, 21-25, 15-12 and Class 3A No. 5 Houston Academy 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 in pool play before losing in the Gold Bracket quarterfinals to host school Gulf Shores 25-22, 25-15.
On the day, the Eagles (32-10) were led by Autumn Mayes, who had a team-high 48 kills and five aces plus 36 digs and two assists, and by Adleigh Mayes, who had a team-high 70 assists plus six kills, four aces, 14 digs and two block assists. Anna Riley had 14 kills and six digs, Katie Griffin had 10 kills and three block assists and Emma Houston had a team-high 41 digs plus two assists.
Also for PCS, Lydia Camille Owens had five kills and two block assists and Ellie Grace Crowder had four aces and 12 digs. Vivian Crump had 13 digs, Eliza Payne Shipman five digs, Anna Grace O’Brian three digs and Meredith Black two digs. Shipman also had two block assists.
Houston Academy goes 1-2: Houston Academy went 1-1 in pool play before losing in the Silver Bracket quarterfinals.
The Raiders beat Class 4A No. 5 Curry 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 and lost to 4A No. 2 Providence Christian 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 before falling to Class 6A No. 6 Pelham 21-25, 25-17, 15-10.
For the day, the Raiders (24-11) were led by Irina Martin with 22 kills and a team-high 27 digs, Ashlyn Conner with a team-high 79 assists plus two aces, four kills and 24 digs and Caroline Nelson with 21 kills, eight aces and 26 digs.
Mattie Havas had a team-high 24 kills plus three blocks and four digs. Caley Caldwell had a team-high 41 digs plus two aces and two kills and Bailey Dykes had eight digs and two kills and Kendall Moore had five digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.