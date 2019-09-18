Rehobeth earned a 25-18, 25-17, 25-27, 25-23 win over Ashford during an in-school match at the Ashford gym Wednesday afternoon.
Claire Watson earned six aces, four kills and 27 assists and Jenna Hixson had 18 kills, two aces and four digs to lead Rehobeth, which improved to 8-1.
Also for Rehobeth, Jaci Parker delivered nine kills, two blocks and three digs and Samantha Stricker had three kills, two aces and eight digs. Gracyn Webb had four kills and Makayla Peters three aces and 14 digs.
Geneva wins two: Geneva won a pair of matches on Tuesday, defeating Charles Henderson 25-22, 25-22 and Barbour County 25-9, 25-8.
The Panthers, who improved to 9-6, was lead on the day by Emma Griffin with seven aces, eight kills and four digs and by Chloe Nance with 10 kills, two aces and eight assists.
Madison Johnson had 17 assists, five kills and six aces. Shelby Hammock had five kills and six digs, Pazley Lamb had six aces, six assists and four digs, while Daydee Holt had four aces and two kills. Camryn Sanders had five kills and Addyson Martin two kills. Ella Dale had two aces and Dailynn Smith two digs.
Elba junior high wins two: Elba’s junior high team defeated the Charles Henderson 7th grade team 25-15, 25-12 and beat the Charles Henderson 8th grade team 25-18, 25-20 on Tuesday.
In the win over the 7th grade team, Madison Dooley, Amaia Vargas and Destinee Tidwell all had three aces and Sha’Vaughnie Smith two aces. In the win over the 8th grade team, Dooley had four aces and Tidwell three.
