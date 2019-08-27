ENTERPRISE – Enterprise coach Janie Wiggins earned her 600th career win as Enterprise defeated Charles Henderson 25-18, 25-5, 25-12 on Tuesday in high school volleyball.
Tatiana Bonilla had six aces and 10 digs for the Wildcats. Morgan Harrelson had three aces and nine assists. Ali Wiggins had three aces and nine kills.
Kamira Cooper and Mya Carter each had four kills. Zationna Horne had one block. Sammie Neuwien had six assists and Rhiannon Kick had six digs.
The JV team defeated Charles Henderson 25-3, 25-13.
Makenna Kennedy had seven aces and one assist. Olivia Holland had five aces and one assist. Taniyah Pruitt had three kills and one block. Sylvia Howell had two kills. Mikyla Kay had one dig. Julia Dobras had one block.
Rehobeth wins wild one over Dothan: Rehobeth took a hard-fought 6-25, 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10 win over Dothan.
For Rehobeth, Jaci Parker had 20 kills and three blocks, Jenna Hixson had 12 kills and seven blocks and McKayla Peterson had 11 kills and 30 digs. Samantha Striker had five aces, eight kills and 12 digs, Gracie Webb had six kills, Allison Jernigan had six kills and Caitlyn Jackson had three kills and 15 digs. Also for the Rebels, Claire Watson had 51 assists and Jamoria McBryde had two kills.
For Dothan, Alyssa Gallion had six aces and six kills, Nicole Turner six assists, three kills and two aces and Natalie Turner six aces and five kills. Selena Roberts had seven kills and Mariah Zimmerman five kills. Emily Sellers had four aces, while Niyah Respress had two kills and Landrie Wiggins two aces.
In the JV match, Rehobeth defeated Dothan 26-24, 25-20, 20-18. Sara Shorts had 13 kills and five digs for Rehobeth. Peyton Hartigan had 25 assists, one ace and six digs. Faith Gates had one ace, three kills and 19 digs and Gracie Alberson had one ace, four kills and five digs.
For Dothan in the JV contest, Anika Kindred had three kills and two aces, Kate Hoseid three kills, Kayla Hill two kills and two blocks and Liberty Ebikake had one ace and one kill. Hadley Williams had one ace and Kamri White one kills.
Rehobeth also won the junior high match 25-11, 25-17.
Ashford downs Slocomb: Ashford defeated Slocomb 25-17, 27-25, 25-22. Maddie Brown had four aces, four kills and 11 digs. Savannah Money had five aces, seven assists and eight digs. Darian Bell had seven aces, six kills and 10 digs. Lexi Glover had two aces, one kill, 10 digs and one block and Emma Helm had one ace, one kill, 11 assists and eight digs.
Ashford won the JV match 25-18, 25-18 as Maddy Decker had seven aces, Molly Carson Ingram had 11 aces and two kills and Ezra Rice had two kills.
Geneva County defeats Abbeville: The Bulldogs defeated Abbeville 25-7, 25-6, 25-6. Karoline Striplin led the way with seven blocks, four aces and nine kills.
Layna Grooms had 12 aces, Brionna Moore had 11 aces, Anri Davis had eight kills and Hana Habbard had nine assists.
Geneva County won the JV match 18-25, 25-12, 15-9 as Ebonie Wright had six aces, Charlianna Boutwell had five kills and Hannah Phillips had seven assists.
Carroll downs Barbour County: Carroll defeated Barbour County 25-7, 25-15, 25-9. Allison Madison had 10 aces, Kaylee Evans had eight aces and Jordyn Thompson had 10 kills.
G.W. Long beats New Brockton: G.W. Long defeated New Brockton 25-13, 25-8, 25-10. Mary Beth Long had 19 kills, three aces and five digs. Emma Claire Long had nine kills, one ace and eight digs. Breanna Henning had five kills and 10 aces. Makenna Long had 39 assists, one ace and three digs and Emmaline Hughes had 10 digs.
The Rebels won the JV match 25-19, 25-8. Kyndall Wallace had five aces and Meleah Long had one ace. G.W. Long won the junior high match 25-14, 25-15 as Cheyenne Aguelia had 18 service points and Anna Lee Strickland had eight points.
Northside Methodist downs ACA: Northside Methodist defeated Abbeville Christian 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.
Anna Lee Hathcock earned eight aces, 13 assists and two kills. Anna Johnston had 15 kills, two aces and six digs, Mary Dennis had two aces and four digs, Elizabeth Helms had six digs, two kills and one ace and Vanessa Davis had two kills and one ace.
Northside Methodist also won the JV match, 25-8, 25-9. Joleigh Parmer had five aces, five assists and one kill, Rachel Gray had nine aces and a kill, Emily Calhoun had seven aces and two kills and Mary Helms had four kills.
Emmanuel wins: Emmanuel Christian defeated Harvest of Ozark 25-6, 25-21, 25-23. Kendell Sanders had three aces and nine kills for Emmanuel, Hannah Brown had four aces and one kill and Reagan Thomas had three aces.
Eufaula falls: Eufaula lost to Park Crossing 25-20, 25-11, 25-11.
For Eufaula, Savannah Simmons had one ace, 13 assists and three kills. Jada Woods had three kills, one block and one dig and Maggie White had three assists, two digs, two kills and five blocks.
Park Crossing also won the JV match 25-17, 20-25, 15-12. For Eufaula, Tata Respres had one kill, 15 assists and three digs, Emily Nix had six aces, four kills and one block, McKayla Ingram had two aces and four kills and Zaymameh Haynes had four aces and two kills.
