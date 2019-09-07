Class 2A No. 4 ranked G.W. Long stayed undefeated on the season, winning five matches Saturday to capture the Purple Cat Tournament held in Ariton’s new campus gym.
The Rebels, now 8-0 on the season, beat defending Class 1A state champion Pleasant Home in the finals, 25-22, 25-21. They beat Geneva County 25-15, 25-8 in the semifinals after defeating Eufaula 25-9, 25-2, Pleasant Home 27-25, 25-23 and Zion Chapel 25-11, 25-9 in pool play.
On the day, Mary Beth Long had 65 kills, 14 blocks, three aces and 11 digs, Emma Claire Long had 38 kills, eight aces, 15 digs and two blocks and Makenna Long had 134 assists, six aces, four digs and two blocks.
Also for G.W. Long, Breanna Henning earned 17 kills, 14 aces, 15 digs and three blocks, while Morgan Ferguson had eight kills, two aces and 11 blocks. Emmaline Hughes added 18 digs.
Ariton goes 3-1: reaches semifinals: Ariton went undefeated in pool play, but lost in the semifinals to Pleasant Home, finishing 3-1 at the event.
Ariton beat Carroll 25-11, 25-13, Geneva County 25-17, 25-21 and Luverne 25-11, 25-9 before losing to Pleasant Home 25-17, 25-23.
On the day, Caroline Hughes had 57 assists and six aces, Zhee Oliver 20 kills and five blocks, Lilli Coker 11 kills and nine aces and Sarah Snyder 23 kills.
Geneva County reaches semifinals: Geneva County went 2-2 at Ariton’s Purple Cat Invitational, reaching the semifinals before losing to G.W. Long 25-15, 25-8.
In pool play, the Lady Dawgs beat Luverne 25-15, 25-23, lost to Ariton 25-17, 25-21 and beat Carroll 25-21, 22-25, 15-4.
For the tournament, Karoline Striplin had 33 kills, six aces and 11 blocks, Anri Davis had 18 kills, eight blocks and four digs. Hana Habbard had 58 assists and Hailey Archer had 10 aces and four digs.
MAC Attack
Providence Christian finishes as runner-up: Providence Christian gained revenge for a loss to Houston Academy with a semifinal win at the MAC Attack, but the Eagles fell in the championship to host Montgomery Academy and finished as tournament runner-up.
Providence Christian won all three of its pool games, beating Jeff Davis 25-12, 25-7, Mary Montgomery 25-18, 25-13 and Central of Phenix City 25-5, 25-17 to advance to the semifinals.
In the semifinals, they faced rival Houston Academy, which defeated the Eagles on Aug. 27, snapping a 41-game losing streak in the series. However, Providence won on Saturday, 25-17, 25-22. The Eagles then lost to Montgomery Academy 25-21, 25-13 in the championship.
For the five matches overall, Autumn Mayes had 43 kills, 29 digs, five block assists and three assists. Adleigh Mayes had 76 assists, six aces, two kills and 13 digs. Anna Riley had 22 kills, 23 digs, five aces and two block assists and one solo block. Emma Houston had a team-high 38 digs, four aces and two assists.
Lydia Camille Owens had 18 kills, five digs and two block assists, Katie Griffin had seven kills, three digs and five block assists, Anna Grace O’Brian had four aces and four digs, Ellie Grace Crowder had three aces and six digs. Eliza Payne Shipman had four kills and two digs, Lindsay Champion five assists and Meagan Stewart three kills.
Junior High
Floyd Magnet wins Providence tourney: Floyd Magnet of Montgomery captured the Providence Christian Junior High Tournament Saturday, beating Dauphin of Enterprise in the championship match.
Floyd went 5-0 on the day, beating Coppinville of Enterprise 25-12, 25-12, South Dale 25-12, 25-20 and Houston Academy 25-13, 25-15 in pool play. It beat Providence Christian in the semifinals 25-5, 25-10 before defeating Dauphin in the title match, 25-12, 25-8.
Dauphin finishes as runner-up: Dauphin went 3-1 at the tournament to finish runner-up. It beat Providence Christian 25-12, 25-14 and D.A. Smith of Ozark 25-6, 25-7 in pool play and Coppinville in the semifinals 25-14, 25-13 before falling to Floyd in the championship 25-12, 25-8.
Coppinville goes 2-2: Coppinville lost to Floyd Magnet 25-12, 25-12, but defeated Houston Academy 25-17, 25-17 and South Dale 25-11, 25-9 in pool play.
Coppinville lost to Dauphin in the semifinals 25-14, 25-13.
Providence goes 1-2: Providence Christian went 1-2 at the tourney, beating D.A. Smith 25-16, 25-16 and losing to Dauphin 25-12, 25-14 in pool play before falling to Floyd in the semifinals
For PCS at the tournament, Kloei Kifer had seven aces and one kill, Scout Smith six aces and one kill and Madilyn Walding had four assists. Abigail Herring and Sarah Lewis had one kill each.
HA goes 1-2: Houston Academy went 1-2 at the Providence Christian Tournament, beating South Dale 25-15, 27-25 and losing to Coppinville 25-17, 25-18 and to Floyd 25-13, 25-15 in pool play.
