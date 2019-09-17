HEADLAND – Headland defeated Ashford in a five-game thriller, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 16-25, 15-11 in varsity volleyball action on Tuesday.
The Rams were led by Ali Stawarz with 13 kills, Cailin McCoy with 11 kills and nine service aces and Rachel Mitchell with four kills.
Ashford was led by Darian Bell with seven aces, two digs and 19 kills, Maddie Brown with nine kills, Savannah Money with 12 assists and Emma Helms with 21 assists, two aces and two kills.
Headland also won the JV match 25-23, 25-17 as Vanessa Fuqua had six kills, Kristin Barr had four and Emma Dixon had three aces.
For Ashford, Maddie Decker had two aces, two digs and two kills, Makayla Gainey had two kills and five assists and Mollie Carson Ingram had two aces and three kills.
Rebels win: Rehobeth defeated Wicksburg 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
Jaci Parker had two aces, nine kills and three blocks and Claire Watson had three aces, three kills, 14 assists and two blocks.
Jenna Hixon had nine kills and four blocks, Makayla Peterson had five aces and five digs, Graycie Webb had three kills and Samantha Stricker had two aces, two kills and four digs.
Wolves win: Dothan beat Eufaula 25-8, 25-16, 25-22.
Alyssa Gallion had two aces and four kills, Nicole Turner had two aces, three kills and 11 assists and Niyah Respress had five kills. Also for Dothan, Natalie Turner had three aces and one kill, Emily Sellers had five kills and two assists, Katelyn Headland had five aces, Mariah Zimmerman had three kills and Salina Roberts had five kills.
Dothan won the JV match 25-14, 25-17. Kamri White had four kills, Anika Kindred had one ace, one assist and five kills, Liberty Ebikake had one ace, Maddie Anners had two aces and Kate Hoseid had two kills and one assist.
Providence wins: Providence Christian defeated Dale County 25-9, 25-14, 25-19.
Autumn Mayes had 11 kills, four aces and seven digs for the Eagles. Adleigh Mayes had two aces, 18 assists, two digs and one block.
Megan Stewart had nine kills. Lydia Camille Owens had two aces, four kills and two digs. Vivian Crump had two kills and six digs. Lindsay Champion had 11 assists and two digs. Ellie Grace Crowder had one ace and six digs and Emma Houston had one ace and seven digs.
Providence won the JV match 25-12, 25-15. Ella Houston had seven aces. Reagan Stevens had two kills and Maggie McCollough had three digs.
Wildcats win: Enterprise defeated Jeff Davis 25-5, 25-16, 25-5. Mya Carter, Hannah Chang, Addy Thompson and Morgan Harrelson each had one block.
Tatiana Bonilla had eight digs and Lily Rhoades had five digs. Sammie Neuwien and Morgan Harrelson each had 12 assists. Ali Wiggins, Harrelson and Carter each had four aces. Wiggins had eight kills, while Kamira Cooper and Carter each had five.
Enterprise won the JV match 25-11, 25-6 as Olivia Holland and Hayden Whittington each had six aces. Mikyla Kay had three kills and Anna Catherine Goolsby had two and Makenna Kennedy had seven assists and Holland had four.
NMA victory: Northside Methodist beat Pike Liberal 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 as Anna Johnston had 20 kills, two blocks and three aces and Elizabeth Helms had 14 kills and one ace.
Ellie Williams had eight aces, Emily Hathcock had 25 assists, Lucy Griffin had five kills and Vanessa Davis had six aces.
NMA won the JV match 25-14, 25-13. Mary Helms had four aces and three kills, Rachel Gray had eight aces and Anna Griggs had five aces.
Slocomb wins: Slocomb defeated Samson 28-26, 25-21, 28-26. Brianna Jones had five aces and three kills for Slocomb. Chesney Aplin had three aces, five kills and three digs. Bria Miller had three aces, three kills and three blocks. Cieara Baker had six kills and Laney Thomas had 21 assists and three aces.
Opp wins: Opp defeated Andalusia 25-5, 25-10, 25-15. Enley Carnley had eight aces, nine kills and 12 digs for Opp. Taylor Carnley had 12 assists, five aces and seven digs. Addie Jacobs had nine kills, Ansley Foster had 12 assists, Evie Younce had 16 digs and Caroline Courson two blocks.
Opp won the JV match 25-15, 16-25, 15-12 as KK McVay had seven kills, one block and 10 assists, Brooke Mosley had four aces and six digs, Emily Mitchell had three aces, one block and eight digs, Alli Butler had four kills and one block and Anna Beth Kendrick had nine digs.
Emmanuel Christian sweeps Atmore: Sparked by key serving by Kendall Sanders, Emmanuel Christian defeated Atmore Christian, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14.
After winning the first set 25-18, Emmanuel trailed 11-2 in the second set before pulling to 17-11. Sanders then delivered seven aces in a string of eight straight points, helping the Warriors to a 26-24 win in the set. ECS (9-5) won the final set 25-14.
Sanders earned 12 aces and four kills and Lauren Presley and Sara Stewart both had three aces. Reagan Thomas had two aces and two digs.
Emmanuel also won the JV match, 25-8, 25-18 as Katie Butler led with six aces. The ECS JV is now 8-5.
HA JV splits: Houston Academy lost to Enterprise 23-25, 25-13, 25-13 and beat Geneva County 25-16, 25-19 on Tuesday.
Overall, Abby Caldwell had 15 assists and three aces, Tylaya Lingo had five aces and two blocks, Tamira Henexon had four aces, while Carryne Chancey had six kills and Mary Suzan Aman had four kills. Marley Conner and Ansleigh Smith both had two aces and Jaylee Strickland had two kills. Lauren Baker had four blocks.
On Monday, Houston Academy fell to Opp 25-22, 25-9. Caldwell had eight assists and Strickland and Henexon had two kills eac h.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.