Houston Academy continued its strong early-season play, earning a 25-19, 25-13, 25-18 win over Rehobeth Thursday at Rehobeth.
The Raiders, who moved up to No. 4 in the Class 3A rankings in the al.com state poll this week, took their second straight impressive win of the week. They knocked off Class 4A No. 2 Providence Christian earlier this week, the program’s first win over the rival Eagles since 2005, snapping a string of 41 straight losses.
Houston Academy (7-3) was led in the win over Rehobeth by Irina Martin with 13 kills and two aces, Ashlyn Conner with 20 assists and Caroline Nelson with seven kills and three digs. Mattie Havas had five aces, two kills and two digs, while Branham Hewes had four kills and Rachel Watson three kills. Caley Caldwell had nine digs and Kendall Moore two digs.
Rehobeth (2-1) was led by Claire Watson with 13 assists and four kills and by Grayci Webb with seven kills and three aces. Jenna Hixson had four kills and three blocks and Samantha Stricker had three kills and three digs. Jaci Parker had three blocks and Makayla Peters and Katelyn Jackson both had five digs.
Houston Academy won the junior varsity match 20-25, 25-17, 15-12. Jaylee Strickland earned five aces and three kills, Ansleigh Smith four aces, Tamira Henexson two aces and two kills and Abby Caldwell 14 assists and two kills for HA.
Rehobeth took the junior high contest 25-13, 25-7. No stats were available.
Dothan sweeps Carroll: Dothan improved to 2-1 with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 win at home over Carroll.
The Wolves were led by Emily Sellers with six kills and five assists. Niyah Respress had five kills and two blocks and Nicole Turner had six assists and three kills. Salina Roberts had four kills and two blocks and Mariah Zimmerman had five kills. Natalie Turner had four kills and Alyssa Gallion had two kills.
Dothan also won the junior varsity contest, 25-6, 28-26. Maddie Anners had six aces and Kate Hoseid had four kills. Anika Kindred had three assists and Kamri White two kills.
Enterprise goes 1-2: Enterprise went 1-2 on the opening day of the KSA Classic in Orlando.
The Wildcats beat South Plantation (Fla.) in the opener 25-14, 25-13, but lost to Windermere (Fla.) 23-25, 25-11, 15-6 and to Sterling (Texas) 18-25, 25-23, 25-12. No stats were available.
Enterprise continues play in the tournament today.
Ariton edges Eufaula: Ariton won its season opener, edging Eufaula in three sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22.
Zhee Oliver had 14 kills and three blocks and Caroline Hughes had 19 assists and three aces to lead Ariton. Sarah Snyder had five kills and Lilly Coker had three aces, three kills and three blocks.
For Eufaula (0-2), Savannah Simmons had 25 assists and two digs and Maggie White earned eight kills and five blocks, while Taylor Hicks had seven kills and two blocks and Jada Woods five kills and two blocks.
Ariton also won the junior varsity contest, 25-15, 25-14.
Wicksburg wins two: Wicksburg defeated Ashford 25-23, 25-13, 19-25, 25-20 and Headland 28-26, 25-17, 25-11, improving to 3-3 on the season.
In the win over Ashford, Victoria Snyder had nine aces and three assists, Jaden Bence had five kills, three aces and seven digs and Madison Harrell had five kills and four aces. Toshanna Murry had four aces and four blocks.
For Ashford, Darian Bell had nine kills, two aces, eight digs and two blocks, while Maddie Brown had four kills and six digs and Savannah Mooney had five digs and 14 assists.
For Wicksburg in its win over Headland, Snyder had five aces, three kills and four assists, Morgan Zepp had six aces and eight assists and Bowen Williams had four kills, five digs and two blocks. Kayleigh Sayles had a team-high 12 digs.
Dale County downs Barbour County: Dale County defeated Barbour County 25-11, 25-10, 25-8. For Barbour County, Teliya Russell served on 10 points and Ke’Nydra Cunningham on six points. Tasjma Walton had two assists.
Dale County also won the junior varsity match, 25-21, 25-5. For Barbour County, Gabby Merrill and Trinity Lockhart served on three points each and Aaliyah Peterson on two points.
Kinston downs Zion Chapel: Kinston defeated Zion Chapel 25-20, 25-14, 25-14, improving to 7-1 on the season.
Macie Smith had nine kills, Faith Peters 12 kills and Sarah Beth Long 17 assists.
Kinston also won the JV match, 25-8, 25-14. Brooke Senn had four aces, Madison Moore seven kills and Cadence Elmore seven assists.
Kinston also won the junior high contest, 25-2, 25-7. Cameran Whigham had seven aces and five assists. Baylee Smith had three kills.
Emmanuel Christian falls: Emmanuel Christian lost to Trinitas Christian 25-18, 25-14, 25-17.
Kendell Sanders earned three aces, three kills and two blocks to lead ECS.
Emmanuel Christian’s JV team beat Trinitas 25-11, 25-14 as Katie Butler earned four aces and three kills and Kate Robbins had three aces. Emma Gurman added four kills.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian downs Dothan Prep: Providence Christian defeated Dothan Prep Academy 25-20, 25-11 as Ella Houston had 11 aces and seven assists and Olivia Bruner had six kills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.