A battle of ranked teams lived up to the billing Thursday night in Enterprise.
Class 4A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian edged Class 7A No. 8 Enterprise in five sets, winning the decisive fifth set by the slimmest of margins, 16-14.
The winning Eagles, a state runner-up finalist last year in 4A, won the first and third sets, while the Wildcats, a 40-win state tournament team from last year, took the second and fourth. The final was 25-19, 27-29, 25-15, 22-25, 16-14.
For Providence Christian, Autumn Mayes, a West Georgia commitment, earned 32 kills, 22 digs, an ace and a block, while younger sister Adleigh Mayes delivered 54 assists, nine digs, three aces, four blocks and two kills. Anna Riley had 12 kills and 18 digs and Katie Griffin had five kills, three blocks, two digs and an ace. Emma Houston chipped in 27 digs, three assists and an ace. Ellie Grace Crowder added 12 digs and an ace.
For Enterprise, Morgan Harrelson had 15 kills, 12 assists, 12 digs and two aces. Ali Wiggins had 17 kills, 16 assists, nine digs and three blocks. Tatianna Bonilla had 21 digs and two aces and Rhiannon Keck had six digs and two aces. Addy Thompson had five digs and Jaden Williams earned four blocks.
Geneva County sweeps Abbeville: Geneva County opened the season with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 win on the road.
Karoline Striplin had 10 kills and six aces and Layna Grooms had seven aces. Anri Davis had seven kills, Hana Habbard seven assists and Hailey Archer five assists.
Slocomb sweeps Houston County: The RedTops beat the Lions 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 on Thursday. Breanna Jones had 13 aces and four kills. Chesnee Aplin had three aces, four kills and eight assists. Shelby Hagler had four aces and five kills. Lannie Thomas added 12 assists for Slocomb.
Rehobeth sweeps Wicksburg: The Rebels won 25-16, 25-21, 25-20. For Rehobeth, Jaci Parker had three aces, nine kills and six blocks. Makayla Peters had two aces, 10 kills and 13 digs. Grayci Webb had five kills. Claire Watson had five kills and 35 assists. Jenna Hixson had six kills and four blocks. Jamoria McBryde had four kills and four digs. Samantha Stricker had two kills and five digs. Allison Jernigan had two kills. Honor Slayback had four digs and Caitlyn Jackson had five digs.
Rehobeth won the JV game against the Panthers 25-12, 25-23. Rehobeth edged Headland in the junior high game 26-24, 26-24.
Goshen drops thriller: Goshen fell to Straughn in a five-set marathon, 25-19, 25-27, 25-27, 25-20, 17-15.
For Goshen, Olivia Kyzar had five aces, 15 assists and nine digs, Molly Wares had seven kills, four aces and 11 digs and Julie Johns had nine kills and two aces. Kaci Wilkes added 15 digs.
JV Volleyball
Enterprise edges Providence: Enterprise won the first game 25-20, Providence took the next game 25-22 and Enterprise won the third game 15-6.
For Enterprise, Makenna Kennedy and Olivia Holland had two aces each. Taniyah Pruitt led the Wildcats with seven kills. Mikyla Kay had four digs and Olivia Holland and Lily Rhoades had three digs each. Holland and Kennedy both had seven assists each. Julie Dobras had eight kills and Chrystena Culliver had three kills.
For the Eagles, Reagan Stevens had six kills and nine digs. Ella Houston had nine digs and 10 assists and Lani Shivers had three aces.
Geneva County sweeps Abbeville: Geneva County earned a 25-14, 25-9 win over Abbeville.
Junior High/Middle Schools
Dauphin wins tri-match: Dauphin Junior High defeated Providence 25-22 and 25-12. Dauphin also beat D.A. Smith 25-11, 25-8. Providence then defeated D.A. Smith 25-11, 21-25, 15-10. For Providence against Dauphin, Kloei Kiefer and Madilyn Walding both had two aces. Against, D.A. Smith, Kiefer had four aces and Walding two.
Ashford wins two over Dothan Prep: Ashford Middle School and Junior High teams both defeated Dothan Prep on Thursday.
In the middle school match, Ashford rallied for a 14-25, 25-21, 15-3 win. Camden McArdle had five aces and four assists, Carlie Kelley had five aces and Amiyah Lewis had four aces.
In the junior high contest, Ashford won 25-22, 23-25, 15-11. Claudia Aplin had four kills and Ezra Rice two kills. Maddy Decker had three aces.
