Rehobeth dropped the first game before sweeping the next three for a 14-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 victory over the Dothan Wolves on Thursday.
For the Rebels, Jenna Hixson had six aces, 10 kills and three blocks, Jaci Parker added three aces, 11 kills and three digs. Claire Watson had two kills, 23 assists and three digs. Samantha Stricker had three aces, two kills and five digs. Makayla Peters added two aces and 14 digs, Jamoria McBryde had two kills and two digs and Caitlyn Jackson had seven digs.
Enterprise edges Trinity: In a five-game marathon, Enterprise defeated Trinity 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 17-25, 15-13.
Morgan Harrelson had 24 assists, nine digs, three aces and 12 kills for EHS. Ali Wiggins had 21 assists, nine digs and 22 kills. Addy Thompson had 13 digs, 10 kills and three blocks. Mya Carter had six blocks and two aces. Tatiana Bonilla had three aces and Hannah Chang had two blocks.
G.W. Long sweeps Charles Henderson: The Rebels won 25-9, 25-18, 25-10 and improved to 10-0 on the season.
Mary Beth Long had 14 kills and one ace; Breanna Henning had nine kills, 16 service points and five aces; Emma Claire Long had six kills and one ace; Morgan Ferguson had six kills and two aces; and Makenna Long had 37 assists and three aces.
For the Trojans, Naja Canty had five kills and two aces. Nyla Shipman had four kills and one block.
Providence Christian sweeps Ashford: The Eagles won in three games, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15.
Adleigh Mayes had 30 assists, one kill and five digs in the victory. Autumn Mayes had three aces, 15 kills, six digs and two blocks. Anna Riley had one ace, 12 kills and three digs. Emma Houston had one ace and 16 digs. Lydia Camille Owens had seven kills and two digs. Megan Stewart had one kill, three digs and one block. Katie Griffin had two kills, one dig and three blocks. Lindsay Champion added six assists and one dig. Meredith Black had two kills and two digs. Eliza Payne Shipman and Vivian Crump had two kills each.
Opp edges Straughn: Opp rallied to win the final two games in thriller to beat Straughn 22-25, 25-12, 24-26, 25-22, 15-9.
Taylor Carnley had five aces, eight kills and 18 assists. Addie Jacobs had 13 kills and three blocks. Enley Carnley had 11 kills and 14 digs. Caroline Courson had four blocks. Jolie Preston had 14 digs, Ansley Foster had 12 assists and Evie Younce had 12 digs for Opp (9-1).
Eufaula sweeps Abbeville: Eufaula defeated Abbeville 28-26, 25-13, 25-14.
Taylor Hicks had five aces, three kills, two blocks and two digs and Emily Trammell three aces, two kills and three digs for Eufaula. Savannah Simmons delivered 20 assists and two kills and Jada Woods had eight kills.
Eufaula also won the JV match, 25-17, 25-17.
JV
Providence edges Ashford: The Eagles beat the Yellow Jackets 25-8, 17-25, 15-10. Ella Houston served five aces for Providence. Olivia Bruner had three kills and the Eagles combined for 16 total digs in the victory.
Long beats Henderson: G.W. Long won 25-8, 25-14. Miranda Smith had five kills and Maleah Long had five kills and three aces in the victory.
Opp sweeps Straughn: The Bobcats improved to 4-1 with the 25-12, 25-15 victory.
Anna Beth Kendrick led Opp with five aces and seven digs. KK McVay had three aces, five digs and eight assists. Emily Mitchell had six kills and four digs.
Middle School/Junior High
Headland defeats Cottonwood: The Rams swept the Bears 25-10, 25-20. Eighth-grade captain Reagan Griffin had eight aces and four assists. Chrishayla Jackson, Meryl Adams, Julia Money and Jessie Shaw each had two aces. Danielle MacAloney and Meryl Adams both had one kill.
Opp beats Straughn: The Bobcats won 25-12, 25-7 and improved to 6-2.
Reese Cauley had five kills and eight aces. Brooke Butler had five aces. Madie Wilson had six assists and Megan Pinson had three digs.
Providence splits tri-match: Providence defeated Goshen 25-16, 21-15, 15-7 and lost to Coppinville 25-17, 25-17.
Against Goshen, Abigail Herring had two aces, Kloei Kiefer had one ace, Madilyn Walding had four aces and two assists, Marlie Kate Maddox had three aces, Olivia Littlefield had one assist, Scout Smith had five aces and two kills.
Against Coppinville, Herring had two kills, Kiefer had two aces, Littlefield had one assist, Smith had one ace and Walding had one ace and one assist.
