Dothan twin sisters Natalie Turner and Nicole Turner both had strong performances Tuesday, leading the Dothan Wolves over Wicksburg 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 in high school volleyball action.
Natalie Turner had 13 kills, three aces and a block and Nicole Turner had 20 assists, three kills and two blocks as Dothan improved to 7-6.
Emily Sellers earned three aces, two kills and seven assists and Mariah Zimmerman four kills and three blocks for Dothan. Nyiah Respress had five blocks and three kills and Alyssa Gallion had two kills.
Enterprise splits: Enterprise defeated Carver of Montgomery 22-25, 25-14, 15-7 and lost to Brewbaker Tech 25-22, 25-22.
In the win over Carver, Enterprise (22-9) was led by Morgan Harrelson with four aces, 13 assists, 17 digs and three kills and by Ali Wiggins with eight kills and nine digs. Kamira Cooper had three aces and five kills. Rhiannon Keck had eight digs and Tatiana Bonilla six digs.
In the loss to Brew Tech, Harrelson had three aces, seven kills and seven digs. Wiggins had 12 kills and six digs and Bonilla had 17 digs and two aces.
Rehobeth wins two: Rehobeth defeated Class 5A, Area 3 foe Greenville twice behind 40 aces with 11 of 12 players earning at least one ace on the day.
Rehobeth (15-3, 5-0) won 25-14, 25-9, 25-7 in the opening match and 25-13, 25-12, 25-8 in the second match.
Makayla Peters had 14 aces and eight digs, Jaci Parker had six aces, eight kills and two digs and Claire Watson six aces, six kills, 12 assists and two digs. Caitlyn Jackson had four aces and five digs and Jenna Hixson had two aces, a team-high nine kills and two digs. Gracyn Webb and Jammoria McBryde both had three aces with McBryde also earning two kills and three digs.
Sarah Short had five kills and two digs, Allison Jernigan three kills and four digs. Peyton Hartigan had two kills and four assists and Honor Slayback had four digs.
Eufaula rolls: Eufaula routed Quitman, Ga., 25-8, 25-6, 25-9.
Taylor Hicks had 12 aces and four kills and Maggie White had 11 aces and five kills for Eufaula (7-11). Savannah Simmons had four aces, 26 assists and two digs and Jada Woods had 11 kills and three aces.
Providence falls: Class 4A No. 2 Providence Christian lost to Florida State High School of Tallahassee, 25-18, 29-27, 25-19.
Autumn Mayes had 10 kills and 12 digs and Adleigh Mayes had 16 assists, three aces and six digs for PCS (30-7) in the loss to FSU High (17-5), a regional finalist in Florida last year.
Anna Riley had six kills and eight digs, Katie Griffin had two kills, two digs and two block assists and Megan Stewart had two kills. Emma Houston had 18 digs and Ellie Grace Crowder had two aces.
Geneva sweeps Slocomb: Geneva defeated Slocomb in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23.
Madison Johnson had 11 assists and five aces, Chloe Nance had six assists, four aces and two kills and Emma Griffin had nine kills and four digs for Geneva (17-7). Shelby Hammock had eight kills and eight digs, Daydee Holt had four aces and four digs and Addyson Martin had two kills.
Ariton wins two: The Purple Cats won a tri-match, defeating Dale County 25-10, 25-8 and New Brockton 25-12, 25-17.
For the two matches, Caroline Hughes had 27 assists. Zhee Oliver had 14 kills, Sarah Snyder had nine and Lilli Coker and Blair Hughes each had six. Robin Tomlin had eight digs and Kaydee Phillips had four blocks for Ariton (15-5).
G.W. Long wins two: Class 2A No. 2 G.W. Long defeated Area 5 foe Abbeville twice, officially clinching the area title.
The Rebels (21-3, 6-0) earned 25-4, 25-7, 25-8 and 25-4, 25-13, 25-8 victories.
Mary Beth Long had 30 kills and six aces, Emma Claire Long had 13 kills and nine aces and Breanna Henning had 10 kills and seven aces for the Rebels. Morgan Ferguson had 12 kills and four aces, Makenna Long had 72 assists, five kills and four aces and Ally Whitehead had seven kills. Emmaline Hughes earned seven digs.
G.W. Long’s JV beat Abbeville 25-11, 25-11 as Jayden Eutsey had eight kills.
Goshen clinches area: Goshen clinched the Class 2A, Area 6 title, beating Highland Home 25-11, 25-20, 25-15.
Goshen (11-12, 6-0) was led by Ella Baker with five aces, five kills and five digs and Julie Johns with 15 kills, two aces and three digs. Olivia Kyzar had 14 assists and Briona Burden six aces, three kills and five digs.
Goshen also won the JV match, 25-21, 25-23.
Geneva County sweeps: Geneva County defeated Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-20, 25-14, 25-16, winning on Senior Night.
Hana Habbard, the team’s lone senior, had 20 assists and four digs. Anri Davis had seven kills, three aces, four blocks and four digs, Karoline Striplin had nine kills, five aces, eight digs and three blocks and Layna Grooms had four aces, four kills and two blocks. Amelia Long had six kills.
Northside Methodist falls to No. 2 team: AISA No. 7 Northside Methodist fell to No. 2 Macon-East in an area contest, 13-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-11, 15-8.
Anna Johnston lead the Knights (7-5, 3-1) with a triple double of 21 kills, 12 blocks and 14 assists. She also had two aces. Ellie Williams had 16 assists, two aces and four blocks, Anna Lee Hathcock had nine assists and three kills and Lucy Griffin had six aces, six kills and three blocks. Mary Dennis earned four aces, four kills and nine digs, Elizabeth Helms delivered four kills and 13 digs. Abbey Quattlebaum had a team-high 21 digs.
Northside Methodist’s JV won, rallying for a 19-25, 25-16, 15-8 win.
Rachel Gray earned 12 aces, while Joleigh Parmer had four assists, three aces and two kills for NMA. Emily Calhoun had three kills and Mary Helms two kills.
Pike Liberal Arts wins two: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Fort Dale twice, 16-25, 25-20, 16-14 in the opener and 26-28, 25-14, 15-11 in the second match.
For Pike Lib (7-6), Mary Rampage had 10 aces and 17 assists, while Ally Rushing had eight aces and 13 assists, Grace Rushing had nine kills and Morgan Bundy six kills.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise wins two: Enterprise defeated Brewbaker Tech 25-16, 25-14 and Carver 25-5, 25-5.
In the win over Brew Tech, Makenna Kennedy had two aces, seven assists and two digs and Taniyah Pruitt had two kills and two blocks. Julia Dobras had two aces, three digs and two blocks and Kayden Taylor had two aces and eight digs. Emma Fulton and Olivia Holland both had two digs.
Against Carver, Kennedy had 11 aces and eight assists, Dobras four aces and Chrystena Culliver had two kills and two blocks. Dobras had four aces and Pruitt two kills. Taylor had six digs and Aubrey Reed four.
