HARTFORD – Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-23, 25-18, 28-26 on Monday in high school varsity volleyball action.
For the Panthers, Toshanna Murry had five kills and eight aces, Madison Harrell had six kills, five aces and nine digs and Stevie Henderson had 22 digs.
For the Bulldogs, Karoline Striplin had 11 kills and six blocks, Hana Habbard had six aces and 10 assists, Brionna Moore had six aces and Hailey Archer had five assists.
Wicksburg won the JV match 25-12, 25-23.
For Geneva County, Charliana Boutwell had four kills and Hannah Phillips had three aces and four assists.
Houston Academy sweeps Headland: Houston Academy defeated Headland 25-9, 25-5, 25-2 on Monday.
Ashlyn Conner had 16 assists, six aces and two digs, Irina Martin had seven kills, Caroline Nelson had four kills, four aces and three blocks and Carryne Chancey had five kills. Lizzy Kate Skinner had three aces and two digs, Mattie Havas four kills and Branham Hewes had two kills. Kendall Moore added four digs.
Emmanuel Christian downs Wiregrass Kings: Emmanuel Christian defeated the Wiregrass Kings 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Kendell Sanders led ECS with six kills, three aces and three assists. Sara Stewart had two aces and two kills and Lauren Presley had three kills and an ace.
In the JV match, Emmanuel Christian fell to the Wiregrass Kings 25-18, 25-12. No stats were reported.
NMA falls: Northside Methodist was defeated by Glenwood 25-17, 25-18, 25-22.
For the Knights, Anna Johnston had eight kills, two blocks and six digs. Elizabeth Helms had four kills and 19 digs. Mary Dennis had two aces, seven kills and four digs. Abbey Quattlebaum had nine digs, Ellie Williams had 11 assists and one kill and Anna Lee Hathcock had six assists and two kills.
Glenwood won the JV match 25-10, 25-13. For NMA, Joleigh Parmer had three aces, one assist and one dig, Mary Helms had one kill, one ace and five digs and Rachel Gray had one ace, one kill and five digs.
The Knights won the junior high match 25-18, 16-25, 15-13. Nicole Williams had eight aces, Edy Ezell had two aces and Marah Stuckey had two aces.
G.W. Long routs Zion Chapel: G.W. Long defeated Zion Chapel 25-6, 25-6, 25-10.
Mary Beth Long had 13 kills, five blocks and five digs, Emma Claire Long had eight kills, five aces, four digs and two blocks and Breanna Henning had eight aces, two kills, two blocks and two digs. Morgan Ferguson had four aces, four kills, two blocks and two digs, Makenna Long had 31 assists, three aces and three digs and Emmaline Hughes had six digs.
G.W. Long won the JV match 25-18, 25-7 with Allie Grace Abercrombie and Alyssa Kirkland the leading servers. G.W. Long also won the junior high match 25-13, 25-13.
Slocomb wins: Slocomb defeated Abbeville 25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 25-13.
Slocomb also won the JV match 25-12, 25-11. No stats were reported.
Kinston finishes runner-up: Kinston finished as the runner-up Saturday at the Amelia Rhoades Tournament.
The Bulldogs beat Zion Chapel 25-9, 25-16, New Brockton 25-10, 25-19 and Geneva 25-13, 25-18 in pool play before beating Straughn in the bracket play semifinals 25-11, 25-22. Kinston lost to Opp in the finals 25-20, 19-25, 19-17.
For the tournament, Sarah Beth Long had 70 assists and Faith Peters 65 kills.
Ninth Grade
Wildcats win: Enterprise beat Providence Christian 25-19 25-22 and Carroll 25-19 25-13 in ninth grade volleyball action on Monday.
For Enterprise, Lauren Clark had 13 aces, Alayna Pruitt had four kills and two blocks, Jayden Williams had seven assists and Shakayla Flowers had four blocks.
Junior High
Opp wins two: Opp defeated Dauphin 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 and beat D.A. Smith 25-6, 25-10.
In the win over Dauphin, Madeline Wilson had five aces and seven assists, Allie Wismer had four aces, three digs and four kills and Reese Cauley had four kills.
In the win over D.A. Smith, Opp was led by Wismer with nine aces and two kills, Elizabeth Kyser with two kills and Madeline Wilson with five assists.
