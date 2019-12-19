Charles Henderson defeated Houston Academy 60-24 and Dothan 42-34 to win a tri-match at home Thursday.
The win over Houston Academy was sparked by seven Raider forfeits.
There were five individual matches contested and the Trojans three of those five. Tyler Cooper pinned HA’s Mason Crowder at the 126-pound weight class, John Hatler won by pin at 145 over Jay Morris and Sam Knox pinned the Raiders’ Reilly Harvin at 285.
Winning by forfeit for Charles Henderson were Sawyer Gross (106), Jackson West (152), Ramsey Tipp (160), Todrick Burks (170), Dorian Shipman 9182), Donquavious Adair (195) and Damien Hart (220).
Against Dothan, Hatler won by a pin over Dothan’s Joshua Coleman at 145, West won by pin over Charles Fields at 160, Damien Hart pinned Kira Lunsford at 220 and Allen Brooks pinned Brandon Mitchell at 285.
Goss and Hayden Adamson (113) won by forfeit.
Dothan goes 1-1 at CHHS meet: Dothan went 1-1 in a tri-match at Charles Henderson, losing to the host Trojans and beating city rival Houston Academy.
The Wolves beat Houston Academy 47-24. They lost to CHHS 42-34 despite winning five of the nine contested matches, but had to forfeit two matches to one for the Trojans.
For Dothan against HA, Jonathan Medeiros pinned Jack Jones in the second period at 138 pounds, Joshua Coleman pinned Jay Morris at 145 pounds in the first period and Jay Buntin earned an 18-3 major decision over Mason Crowder by early in the second period. Charles Fields (152), Donald Glenn (160), Garrett Holland (170), Sirrell Reese (195) and Kira Lunsford (220) all won by a forfeit.
Against Charles Henderson, Buntin claimed a 12-4 decision over Tyler Cooper at 126, Medeiros pinned Kacey Morgan at 138 in the first period, Glenn pinned Ramsey Tipp in the first period at 160, Holland pinned Todrick Burks at 170 in the first period and Reese pinned Dorian Shipman in the first period at 195.
Dothan’s Alden Blackwell received a forfeit for the other Wolves’ win.
Raiders fall twice: Houston Academy’s wrestling team lost a pair of matches during a tri-match at Charles Henderson in Troy Thursday. The Raiders fell to Charles Henderson 60-24 and to Dothan 47-24.
Against Charles Henderson, Tripp Rane beat the Trojans’ Bryan Adamson in the 113-pound weight class on a pin with 26 seconds left in the third period and Jack Jones pinned Kayce Morgan with 28 seconds left in the first period of the 138-pound match-up. Kennan Beaver (120) and Andrew Gil (132) received forfeits.
Against Dothan, Gil pinned the Wolves’ Alden Blackwell with 1:14 left in the first period at 132 pounds and Reilly Harvin pinned Brian Mitchell at 285 with 1:38 to go in the first period. Rane and Beaver won by forfeits.
Also during the HA-Dothan match, the Raiders' Beaver faced Dothan's Torres in an exhibition with Beaver winning on a second-period pin.
