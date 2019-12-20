Charles Henderson defeated Houston Academy 60-24 and Dothan 42-34 to win a tri-match at home Thursday night.
The win over Houston Academy was sparked by seven Raider forfeits.
There were five individual matches contested and the Trojans won three of those five. Tyler Cooper pinned HA’s Mason Crowder at the 126-pound weight class, John Hatler won by pin at 145 over HA’s Jay Morris and Sam Knox pinned the Raiders’ Reilly Harvin at 285.
Winning by forfeit for Charles Henderson were Sawyer Gross (106), Jackson West (152), Ramsey Tipp (160), Todrick Burks (170), Dorian Shipman 9182), Donquavious Adair (195) and Damien Hart (220).
Against Dothan, Hatler won by a pin over the Wolves’ Joshua Coleman at 145, West won by pin over Charles Fields at 160, Damien Hart pinned Kira Lunsford at 220 and Allen Brooks pinned Brandon Mitchell at 285.
Goss and Hayden Adamson (113) won by forfeit.
Dothan goes 1-1 at CHHS meet: Dothan went 1-1 in a tri-match at Charles Henderson, losing to the host Trojans and beating city rival Houston Academy Thursday night.
The Wolves beat Houston Academy 47-24. They lost to CHHS 42-34 despite winning five of the nine contested matches, but had to forfeit two matches to one for the Trojans.
For Dothan against HA, Jonathan Medeiros pinned Jack Jones in the second period at 138 pounds, Joshua Coleman pinned Jay Morris at 145 pounds in the first period and Jay Buntin earned an 18-3 tech fall decision over Mason Crowder by early in the second period. Charles Fields (152), Donald Glenn (160), Garrett Holland (170), Sirrell Reese (195) and Kira Lunsford (220) all won by a forfeit.
Against Charles Henderson, Buntin claimed a 12-4 decision over Tyler Cooper at 126, Medeiros pinned Kacey Morgan at 138 in the first period, Glenn pinned Ramsey Tipp in the first period at 160, Holland pinned Todrick Burks at 170 in the first period and Reese pinned Dorian Shipman in the first period at 195.
Dothan’s Alden Blackwell received a forfeit for the other Wolves’ win.
Enterprise goes 0-3: Having to forfeit five weight classes, partly because of injuries, Enterprise lost all three of its matches during a quad meet Thursday night in Fairhope, falling to Fairhope 42-39, Auburn 63-18 and to Foley 54-27.
The Wildcats actually had more on-mat wins against Fairhope (5-3) and tied with Foley (4-4), but couldn’t overcome the five forfeits.
Winning for Enterprise against Fairhope were Zach McFarland (first-period pin, 113 weight class), David Best (forfeit at 120), Xavier Torres (second-period pin, 160), Samuel Mason (2-0 decision at 170 on first-period takedown), Cody Clark (first-period pin, 195), Keshawn Carter (third-period pin, 285).
Against Auburn, Kenneth Leib (first-period pin at 152), Cody Kirk (second-period pin at 106) and McFarland (first-period pin at 113) were the Enterprise winners.
Versus Foley, Kirk (second-period pin, 106), McFarland (8-5 decision off an escape and takedown in third period, 113), Austin Butler (forfeit, 152), Torres (first-period pin, 160) and Clark (first-period pin, 195) were Wildcat winners.
