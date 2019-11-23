The Dothan wrestling team won two of its four dual matches Saturday to finish third out of five teams at Russell County’s Trail of Tears Tournament in Seale.
The Wolves defeated Pacelli of Columbus, Ga., 33-24 and Russell County 42-39 before losing to Northside of Columbus 39-34 and to LaGrange (Ga.) 55-20.
In the opener against Pacelli, seven Dothan wrestlers won with Garrett Holland, wrestling at the 182-pound weight class, earning the lone victory by a second-period pin over George Hopkins.
Jonathan Medeiros at 138, Preston Whitaker at 195 and Kira Lunsford at 220 won by forfeits
Michael Weber took an 8-6 decision over Efrain Ramos at 160, Jay Buntin earned an 8-7 win over Conner Blevins at 132 pounds thanks to a two-point, third-period takedown and Alex Wood captured an 11-4 decision at 145 pounds over Juan Carlos Vega.
Wrestling but losing matches were Seth Torres (126), Charles Fields (152), Donald Glenn (171) and Reggie Myhand (285), all on first-period pins. There was a double forfeit at 106, 113 and 120 pounds.
The Wolves won the Russell County match-up in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 15-point deficit with pins in four of the last five matches, including the final one by Weber.
Down 33-18, Buntin, Medeiros and Wood all won on pins at 132, 138 and 145, including Wood in the first period, to push Dothan up 36-33. Russell County’s Curtis Wilson earned a pin at 152 over Fields to give the Warriors a 39-36 lead going to the last match at 160, but Weber dominated and earned a first-period pin over Devin Presley, giving the Wolves six team points and a 42-39 win.
Earlier in the match, Glenn (171) and Myhand (285) both won by a forfeit and Whitaker (195) earned a second-period pin over Jimmy Cornelius at 195. Holland lost a 16-15 match at 182 on a third-period escape by Russell County’s Hunter Adams and Alden Blackwell (126) and Boris Dziad (220) both lost on a pin.
Against Northside, Buntin (132) dominated in a 19-5 win over Kyler Forsythe and Medeiros (138) earned a first-period pin against Justin Whitmore, while Holland (182), Whitaker (195), Torres (126) and Glenn (171) all won by forfeit. Lunsford (220), Myhand (285), Wood (145) and Joshua Coleman (152) all lost on a pin, while Weber lost an 11-4 decision to Gabriel Nagoshi at 160.
Against LaGrange, Buntin took a 16-7 win over Grayson Whaley at 132 and Glenn earned a 14-4 decision at 171 over Austin Crown, while Whitaker and Dziad received forfeit wins.
Medeiros lost a 4-1 decision at 138 to Colin Cavendar, Weber lost 10-1 to Julian Santiago and Myhand, Torres, Wood, Fields and Holland all lost on pins.
