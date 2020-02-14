Dothan’s Sirrell Reese won two consolation matches Friday at the AHSAA Class 6A State Wrestling Championships in Huntsville, assuring that he will finish with a top six finish and a medal at the competition.
The Wolves senior, who is competing in the 195-pound weight class, is the first Wiregrass wrestler to place at a state meet.
Reese, who lost a consolation semifinal match after his two wins, will go for fifth place Saturday morning against Chelsea’s Elliott Gage.
Reese, who went 1-1 in Thursday’s opening day, opened Friday’s action with a second-period pin over Homewood’s Elias Trejo with 1:03 left in the period. He followed with a third-period pin with 20 seconds left over Muscle Shoals’ Canon Mellot to reach the consolation semifinals.
He then lost a tough 11-8 decision to Oxford’s Chanceton Hollifield, the same opponent he lost by a pin on Thursday.
Enterprise wrestlers eliminated: Enterprise’s Zach McFarland won his opening match at the Class 7A event, but lost two straight and missed reaching the medal round by one win.
The Wildcat sophomore, wrestling in the 113-pound weight class, claimed a 10-6 win over Vestavia Hills’ Christopher Hays, but then lost to Thompson’s John Roberts 8-2 and 10-7 to Hewitt-Trussville’s Chris Weaver.
Meanwhile, Enterprise’s Colby Clark, competing in the Class 7A 195-pound weight class, went 0-2. He lost to top-seed Michael Jackson of Thompson on a second-period pin with 12 seconds left and lost a 9-4 decision to Spain Park’s Gage Hughes.
